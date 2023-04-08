Even with all the rain over the past few days, local churches held Easter events rain or shine on Saturday and some adapted by bringing their Easter egg hunts inside.

Horsepasture Christian Church held its East EGGstravaganza from 9:30 a.m. to noon and though the weather caused plans for a petting zoo and Kona Ice Truck to be canceled, children were still able to enjoy food, a bounce house, crafts and hunt for eggs inside.

"The weather is not really cooperating, but we're going to make the best of it," Horsepasture Christian Church Children's Director Jessica Lovell said. "We have several different activities for everyone to enjoy."

The kids were split into two different age groups for egg hunts and the older kids got to go through an Easter escape room.

Lovell said keeping the event on the same scale as it usually is for the kids is why they adapted the event instead of canceling it.

"We want them to enjoy Easter but also know what the true meaning of Easter is," Lovell added.

Grace Baptist Church provided an event with an egg hunt, Easter story and craft time for the children that attended.

It's "how the weather just worked out," Grace Baptist Church Pastor Dennis Wingate said. The rain held off long enough for the egg hunt for older children to be held outside.

Wingate said that the risk for rain happened last year as well, but after praying the weather would cooperate, they were able to provide an outdoor egg hunt as planned.

The older children lined up and once they were released, they ran around and scooped up all the eggs in less than five minutes.

The younger children hunted for eggs at the same time but inside the church building.

Both age groups at Grace Baptist Church were able to take home a bag of candy and the children who got golden eggs took home an additional toy prize once the egg hunt was over.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville held Easter Egg hunts for all ages up to fifth grade and provided candy, prizes, snacks and a lesson on Jesus to anyone who attended.

Freedom Baptist Church’s Eggstravaganza featured hot dogs, drinks, two bouncy houses, face painting and egg hunts for four different age groups.

The church began a celebration with a show in the church auditorium. Five children were brought onstage, adorned in shower caps and protective coverings and then randomized eggs with surprise contents were opened over their heads.

One that contained candy was quick and easy but the girl who had an egg full of flour opened above her needed a bit of a clean-up afterwards.

Once that was finished, the group listened to the story of what Easter is about before they were released into different age groups to go on their egg hunts and moving to the rest of the activities.

If the weather swayed anyone to stay home, Henry County Parks and Recreation moved its Easter Egg hunt to Monday from noon 2 p.m. The event will be held at Jack Dalton Park.