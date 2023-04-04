Thanks to the collective efforts of multiple agencies, a large brush fire in Fieldale was brought under control on Monday.

According to a statement from the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, the 911 Communications Center dispatched firefighters to a reported brush fire just off of Tenth Street in Fieldale at approximately 12:25 p.m.

First responders discovered a large remote area was involved at a "low/slow burn," the release stated.

Henry County GIS indicated the heavily wooded area was on 157 acres of private property owned by Hopkins LLC in Woolwine and located north of Tenth Street, west of North River Road and south of William F. Stone Highway.

"The area was in a very difficult location therefore apparatus that utilizes water was very limited on making entry. Firefighters utilized rakes, shovels, blowers and saws to help contain the spreading," the release stated.

The Virginia Department of Forestry provided a bulldozer with a plow to assist in controlling the fire and further assistance was provided by the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety and the Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad. AEP also provided aid by disabling power lines nearby.

Drone footage by Travis Pruitt with the Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad provided firefighters with important visuals of the scope of the fire that could not be determined on the ground, the release stated.