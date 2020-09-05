ELECTION 2020: Campaigns in Martinsville area have to go viral after pandemic takes away door-to-door

Telephone calls and yard signs will have to take the place of the traditional door-to-door campaigning during this election season.
Representatives of both Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee and the Henry County-Martinsville Republican Committee say that the pandemic restrictions have put limits on how they are promoting their candidates this fall.
Officers of the Democratic Party are Makunda Abdul-Mbacke and Suzanne Fuhrmeister, vice-chairs; Ellen Jessee, Treasurer; Thomas Salyer, secretary; and Lois Hairston, assistant secretary.
The Martinsville Republican Committee and Henry County Republican Committees had been run separately but were merged during a meeting Tuesday at the Dutch Inn, according to chair Eric Phillips. Carol Stermer is the vice chair, Brenda Campbell is the treasurer and Rebecca Phillips is the secretary.
Following pandemic precautions, the Democratic Committee did not rent any gathering space this year, Mbacke said, but members are at the Daily Grind to talk with people about issues and concerns each Tuesday afternoon until 5 p.m.
The local Republican committee has a headquarters in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville, Phillips said. A grand opening will be held there from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Hopefully we will be able to do a lot of stuff outside,” Phillips said. “We’re trying to get some vendors in.”
Also, Jim McKelvey of Franklin County will bring his bus, which is covered in a Trump-Pence wrap to support the president's re-election effort.
The headliner of their campaigning is of course the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. And the Libertarian Party candidate, Jo Jorgensen, has qualified for the ballot in Virginia, too.
The 5th Congressional District, which serves an eastern sliver of Henry County and currently is a seat held by Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville), is race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb.
The 9th Congressional District incumbent, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), who represents Martinsville and western Henry County and Patrick County, is unopposed.
At the GOP headquarters, “we have as many as 30 people come in and out of there on any given day,” Phillips said. “Obviously, they’re not all in there at any given time,” and those people are wearing masks.
“We register voters that way, give out campaign literature that way, distribute signage,” he said.
Some residents have given the Republicans space to put up 8-by-4-foot and 4-by-4 signs in “high traffic areas,” he said.
Henry County is covered by the 9th and 5th Congressional Districts, he said, and in addition to the center in Collinsville, calls to fifth-district voters are made out of a “victory center” in Danville.
The Democrats have been making a lot of phone calls, which include making sure people are registered, Mbacke said. Their call list comes from the phone numbers for registered voters, she said.
“We are used to going door-to-door, and we cannot do that because of fear of spreading the virus, so we as a Democratic Committee have been having our meetings online,” Mbacke said.
Area Democrats have been holding their meetings virtually since March, she said.
Additionally, the MHC Democratic Party is active in encouraging people to vote, Mbacke said.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 13, Mbacke said, and people who are at least 18 years old by Nov. 3 are eligible.
She encouraged people to visit www.elections.virginia.gov to confirm their registration, make changes to their addresses or, in the case of felons, apply for the voting-rights restoration, which is a two-step process.
“The biggest thing we’re stressing is doing absentee ballot,” and “you can also vote early in person in Virginia – I don’t think a lot people understand that.”
Early voting begins Sept. 18, she said. Times and locations will be announced.
Not having to vote with the crowds on Nov. 3 “might help with people’s fears involving coronavirus,” she said.
Campaigns also have lost the public events such as Oktoberfest, where they normally would have taken opportunities to reach people, Phillips said.
Both parties have Facebook pages: Henry County Republican Committee and Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee.
Donald Trump’s campaign website, DonaldJTrump.com, lists appearances Trump will make on the campaign trail. The closest Trump is scheduled to come to Martinsville is Winston-Salem, N.C., on Tuesday, according to the website.
The website mobilize.us lists campaign events for Joe Biden. It lists phone banks and virtual events in cities across the country each day. That includes a virtual phone bank training held at 7 tonight, hosted by Virginia Victory.
“This is truly an election of a lifetime,” Mbacke said. “I can’t think of any time when voting was more important.”
And on Saturday the Liberterians were starting their effort, too, with supporters of Jorgensen from Martinsville campaigning on the sidewalk -- socially distanced, of course, and masked -- around 240 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.
Let the season begin.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
