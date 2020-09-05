ELECTION 2020: Campaigns in Martinsville area have to go viral after pandemic takes away door-to-door

Also, Jim McKelvey of Franklin County will bring his bus, which is covered in a Trump-Pence wrap to support the president's re-election effort.

The headliner of their campaigning is of course the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. And the Libertarian Party candidate, Jo Jorgensen, has qualified for the ballot in Virginia, too.

The 5th Congressional District, which serves an eastern sliver of Henry County and currently is a seat held by Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville), is race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb.

The 9th Congressional District incumbent, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), who represents Martinsville and western Henry County and Patrick County, is unopposed.

At the GOP headquarters, “we have as many as 30 people come in and out of there on any given day,” Phillips said. “Obviously, they’re not all in there at any given time,” and those people are wearing masks.

“We register voters that way, give out campaign literature that way, distribute signage,” he said.

Some residents have given the Republicans space to put up 8-by-4-foot and 4-by-4 signs in “high traffic areas,” he said.