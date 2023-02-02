The Henry County Electoral Board voted Rita Shropshire as board chair, Joel Cannaday as vice chair and Ellen Boone as board secretary.

Cannaday is the newest board member, joining after previous board member Valeria Edwards’ three-year term ended.

If a governor is elected the year a seat opens up, the new board member who is selected will be from the political party of the governor that is elected.

Because current Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is Republican, the newest board member, Cannaday, is as well.

“It’s kind of crazy because they’re neutral,” Henry County Director of Elections and General Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said. “This job—you have to be … They are chosen by their party and nominated by their respective parties.”

After that, the circuit court judges from Henry County and Martinsville have to recommend that the nominees “are good citizens,” won’t interfere with elections and have no criminal history, Stultz-Vaughn said.

“It’s pretty prestigious,” she added. Additionally, the registrar also writes a letter that either recommends or doesn’t recommend the nominee.

“I’ve had people ask me ‘Why did you all choose this person,’” Shropshire said. “We had nothing to do with it; she [Stultz-Vaughn] has nothing to do with it; it’s the political party.”

In other matters:

Stultz-Vaughn said that the reimbursement rate for mileage increased from .625 cents a mile to .655 cents a mile and distributed new mileage sheets for the board to use.

Stultz-Vaughn said the Registrar’s office has been updating and entering incompetent voters, or people who have been declared incompetent by the courts due to mental incapacitation or felonies, into the system that had previously not been logged. This will add them to a prohibited voters list.

Stultz-Vaughn said the registrar’s Office is going over Restoration of Rights paperwork from over the years. The office is checking for people who have died or been reconvicted to “ensure accuracy.”

The board scheduled a date to complete a security assessment that is required each year in cooperation with the IT department to ensure election security and promote secure elections. The two entities will meet for a closed meeting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.

The board will visit a new voting precinct 305, 200 Granberry Road, after the meeting with IT for security.

Stultz-Vaughn updated the training PowerPoint presentation for election workers and the Statement of Results after consulting with what other counties do. The electoral board will meet to discuss approval or if changes need to be made to either document at a closed meeting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21. The board also will discuss officers of election at this meeting.

The Registrar’s Office is actively recruiting officers of election. Anyone interested should contact the Registrar’s Office at 276-634-4698 or vote@co.henry.va.us.