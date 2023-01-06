Emergency housing, ending reversion to be topics of Tuesday City Council meeting

Ending reversion and emergency housing are two of the topics Martinsville's new City Council will take up during their first regular meeting, Tuesday evening at City Hall.

Item #4 on the agenda is "Consider adoption of a resolution terminating reversion."

Information about the establishment of a new "Emergency Housing & Community Support Commission" will be presented, and after that, Police Chief Rob Fincher will talk for 10 minutes.

Fifteen minutes have been allocated to hear comments from uptown residents and businesses on the current state of uptown. Another 15 minutes will be devoted to the topic of the need for an electrical rate increase.

The City's proposed 2023 Legislative Agenda will be up for consideration for approval, and City employees who are eligible for Service Awards for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be recognized.

This will be the first regular meeting presided over by Mayor L.C. Jones, with the new Council consisting of Jones and Aaron Rawls, elected in November, and incumbents Tammy Pearson, Kathy Lawson and Chad Martin.

City Council will meet in closed session at 6:30 p.m. and in regular session at 7 at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Other government meetings next week will be:

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet for an organizational meeting on Monday in the Summerlin Boardroom of the Administration building at 5 p.m.

On the agenda are:

Election of 2023 Chairperson

Election of 2023 Vice Chairperson

Setting of 2023 regular board meeting dates

Adoption of the board's 2023 bylaws

Consideration of the 2023-24 FY budget calendar

Consideration of a date for the board's annual planning session

Entering into closed meeting to discuss pending legal matter and special awards

Planning Commission

The Henry County Planning Commission will meet for a series of public hearings on Wednesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

On the agenda are:

Case R-23-01 Randolph C. Campbell

Case R-23-02 Bryan Timbrook

Case R-23-03 Ray Reynolds

