Emergency order to expand hospital capacity

Virginia's hospital capacity was increased through an executive order after hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit an all-time high on Friday.

Emergency Order Eighty-Four, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, directs the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local Medical Services Agencies, a press release from Northam's office stated.

The order will be in effect for 30 days, covering nursing homes as well as hospitals.

Current modeling suggests that coronavirus infections will peak in the next few weeks, the release stated.

"Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care," Northam stated in the release. "These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people.

"Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated."

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard showed Henry County leading the West Piedmont District in hospitalizations due to the virus with 490, followed by Franklin County with 308, Martinsville with 190 and Patrick County with 140.

More than 3,500 patients statewide are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since Dec. 1, the release said.

In addition, the winter season is spurring an increasing number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Virginia, impacting hospital capacity, the release stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

