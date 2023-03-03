Emma Metzger was awarded first place and $1,500 for her speech on Henrietta Lacks at the Fourth Annual Black History Oratorical Contest on Monday at New College Institute.

Though this is the fourth Black History Oratorical Contest held in Martinsville, the contest was originally started at the Eastman headquarters in Kingsport, Tennessee in 2015. Since the contest began Eastman has received 815 student essay submissions.

Each student gave a 3- to 5-minute speech on the essays that they submitted to Eastman, Eastman Engineering Group Lead Daniel Keaton said. The essays were graded on a 16-point system based on five different criteria: organization, clarity, use of arguments, use of crutch words and presentation style.

Metzger, a Magna Vista High School student, won first place with her speech about Lacks.

“Medicine is one of few conspicuously crucial fields constantly in a state of development and evolution,” Metzger said. “While most of its contributors are household names, there are an unfortunate many who have been buried beneath layers of bigotry thanks to issues of societal discrimination.

“Undoubtedly the greatest of these is Henrietta Lacks who was no exception despite the fact that her death gave life to billions,” Metzger said. Lacks’ cells were studied after her death to cervical cancer and are the source of the HeLa cell line that reproduces indefinitely under certain conditions.

Martinsville High School student Ava Grant won second place and $1,000 for her speech on American neurosurgeon Alexa Canady. Canady was the first Black American woman to become a neurosurgeon in the United States.

“Being the first is scary, but she had the will to keep going,” Grant said. “Because of Dr. Canady’s research countless lives have been saved. Without her research many families today would be without children.”

Carlisle School student Cristiano Di Maro was awarded third place and $750 for his speech on Virginia Randolph, an American educator in Henrico County. “Randolph saw that access to an equal education could transform the lives of an oppressed people and while she couldn’t uproot the entire educational system, she could plant the seeds of change,” Di Maro said.

Bassett High School student Sydney Howell-Wampler gave her speech on cancer researcher and surgeon Jane Cooke Wright, winning fourth place and $500. “She discovered a new way to test cancer on real human cell cancer instead of lab rats, which works a lot more effectively and is less cruel towards the animals,” Howell-Wampler said.

Bassett High School student Lydia Hinsen placed fifth and won $250 for her speech on American biochemist Marie Daly. Daly was the first Black America woman in the United States to receive a PhD in Chemistry and the first Black American to receive a PhD from Columbia University.

“Dr. Marie, throughout her early life, traveled from high school to high school in order to gain as much knowledge as she could and later in her life transferred from college to college in order to study underneath the most intelligent scientists of her time,” Hinsen said.

The essays were judged by a panel of attorneys and judges such as Judge G. Carter Greer, Judge Joan Ziglar and attorneys Perry Harold, Kimble Reynolds and Roscoe Reynolds.

“This contest has been a great way for Eastman to connect with our community in a number of ways,” Eastman Team Manager Margaret Fountain said. “We all get to learn about the great contributions of Black American, African American people who have made the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.”

“It is also a great avenue to highlight the talents of our local high school students while they are improving their writing skills, public speaking and leadership skills,” Fountain added.