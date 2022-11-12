Employee dismissed, may lose teaching license

A Patrick County Public Schools employee has been dismissed with recommendation to have teaching license revoked.

No other information was made public on the former employee referred to only as "Case Number 22-001" during Thursday's Patrick County School Board meeting in Stuart.

On Tuesday night the school board met for 6 hours in closed session, joined by what appeared to be attorneys. Four people who were waiting outside in the lobby went in to the board and visitors, one at a time, for about 30 to 40 minutes each.

Thursday, the board voted to dismiss Employee Case Number 22-001 and also decided to recommend that the employee’s teaching license be revoked and to send that recommendation to the Virginia Department of Education. Only board member, Walter Scott, voted against doing that, but he was overruled.

No other information was made available on the matter.

Child care proposal

The school board approved a revised project list to spend the 1% sales tax increase. This will include a technology room at the new school board building on the corner of North Main and Rye Cove streets, among other projects such as the paving of the plot of grass behind that building to create a parking lot.

However, that would dash the hopes for a proposed childcare facility that would hold 80 children just across Rye Cove Street from that building.

During last month’s meeting, Patrick County Economic Development Executive Director Sean Adkins proposed to the board to enter into a discussion to share the plot of land behind their new building with a proposed child care facility.

The proposed childcare, which would be on the lower level of the Development Center at 132 and 136 Slusher St., is in the grant application phase, Adkins reported to the School Board in October.

During the application process, Adkins said, it was discovered that 75 square feet of outdoor space is required for each child a center aims to serve. The properties on Slusher Street don’t have quite enough space to meet that minimum, but there's plenty of space in the grassy area behind the new administration building.

He was not present at the November board meeting.

In other matters:

The board approved the personnel report unanimously, hiring Katie Lawson as assistant principal at Patrick County High School (PCHS), Sandra Stowe as bus aid, Reva Pierce as bus aid and Samuel Dawson as technology technician.

The following resigned: Elizabeth Martin as special education teacher at PCHS and Terrance Draper as student success counselor at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS) and Hardin Reynolds Memorial School (HRMS).

The following transferred: Madison Stone from grant-funded teacher assistant to full-time teacher assistant at PCHS, Michael Schultz from substitute to part-time cafeteria worker at PCHS and Karen Walton from substitute to teacher assistant at Stuart Elementary School (SES).

The following retired: Roger Shelton as bus driver and Sherry Hartman as teacher assistant at HRMS and PSPS.

The board approved an amended bid for a construction proposal from Clark Brothers Company Inc. with no discussion.

Superintendent Jason Wood gave his report, congratulating the school band that was undefeated this season, reporting improvement in fall writing scores and announcing that the public is urged to come to the December meeting to “provide us with any insights” on spending ESSER funds.

The board approved the consent agenda that contained the minutes from the Oct. 13 meeting, regular invoices, the monthly financial report and the maintenance improvement report.

Scott suggested the board put money in a higher risk savings account that would be reviewed quarterly to try an attain some growth of funds for the school system.