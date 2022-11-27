End of a year, end of a career

With the ringing of the new year, Martinsville’s Police Chief will hang up his holster and take off his badge for the last time.

After 37 years of service in law enforcement, Eddie Cassady said it’s time to give retirement a try, and beginning Jan. 1, that’s exactly what he intends to do.

“Despite the age of technology that’s come into policing, the fact remains that you still have to build that relationship with the community,” said Cassady. “The police are the community and the community are the police—that’s what it boils down to.”

Cassady said when he began with the Martinsville Police Department there were four computers in the entire department. Now desktops are on every desk, laptops are in every car, and smartphones are carried at the hip of every law enforcement officer.

“Our citizens, business community, the Bulletin and all the media and everyone is involved,” Cassady said. “It’s easy to overlook how they intertwine. I know it sounds simple, but it’s about relationships, and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

Cassady said retired Martinsville Police Chief Terry Roop hired him in 1985, and he has remained at Martinsville his entire career.

Cassady said he served with four police chiefs before he was given the title.

“I was hired under Terry [Roop] and then Dave Edwards, Mike Rogers and Shawn Dunn,” Cassady said. “I was in the Explorer Program with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and rode with the Sheriff’s deputies and was hired in Martinsville when I was 21 years-old and I’ve stayed here my entire career. I’m truly blessed.”

Mayor Kathy Lawson said she talked with Cassady last year and realized the time was coming soon when he would begin “this next chapter of his life.”

“We have been very blessed as a city to have had Eddie Cassady as our Chief and to have served our citizens in various positions within the police department for all these years,” said Lawson. “Eddie is a person who can relate to others and give the support that we sometimes need in those critical situations. He is well respected with other law enforcement agencies.”

Cassady began as a patrol officer and then a patrol supervisor before advancing to become a narcotics investigator, SWAT Team commander, supervisor of the narcotics unit, captain, deputy chief, and since 2017, chief of police.

“I have known and worked closely with Chief Cassady, both in his capacity as police chief, but also prior to that as he made his way through the ranks at the Martinsville Police Department,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “I have always found Eddie to be most helpful and cooperative in anything we’ve worked jointly on. Chief Cassady has been a great member of our administrative team and has served the citizens of Martinsville and our community well over his career. We’ll miss him, but certainly wish him the best in his retirement.”

Rob Fincher serves as Deputy Chief and says Cassady’s retirement will be much more than an adjustment for him.

“I am very happy for Chief Eddie Cassady, but at the same time I will greatly miss him at the department,” Fincher said. “Since I have been a police officer, Eddie has been my trainer, supervisor and mentor, but most importantly my dear friend.”

When Cassady was a patrol officer the local factories were alive with workers building furniture and making sweatshirts. Martinsville was still very much a manufacturing powerhouse in south central Virginia.

“This is a safe place to raise a family,” said Cassady. “Throughout my career when I saw industry leave, we still kept that strong community relationship and I think that’s the secret. We have to work on it every single day, but it’s worked out really well, and I’m not the one to take the credit. It’s all the men and women out here that do a demanding job.”

Cassady admitted he was looking forward to not having to worry about the phone ringing at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning necessitating him suiting-up and quickly making his way to the scene of a crime. He said he imagines those will be the times when he will find himself most thankful.

“I really am just thankful to have had such a wonderful career, from loved ones to family and friends and great people with so many other agencies,” Cassady said. “There are so many people to thank.”

Throughout his career, Cassady said, he always has accepted each day as an opportunity.

“It is a never ending learning experience from day one until today; it’s about learning, but it’s also imperative that you build relationships throughout your career,” said Cassady. “I thank everyone for your support and to the hardworking men and women of the department. I can’t say enough about the community. I have been very fortunate and blessed.”

Said Lawson: “Eddie has been a loyal, dedicated and committed employee to our city.”

“I give credit to the hardworking men and women who carried out those ideals,” said Cassady. “But then it goes back to the people of our community. We get more cooperation out of our public, and I’ve always felt that we had the support of the citizens of our community.”

