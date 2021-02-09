Entertainment veterans put together a show to highlight the innovators in Martinsville and Henry County

“For me, relocating to Martinsville, it’s always been about giving back to the community,” Draper said. He liked the concept of the show because “anything about the entrepreneurial journey, if I’m able to share some of those tips and tricks,” he is “always eager to do so.”

Martin is in her 51st year as a dance teacher. The huge 50th anniversary celebration she and her daughter, Chelsea Krontz, had been planning had to be put aside because of the pandemic, she said.

When Pendleton approached her about the show, “I was just so excited, I thought it would be something fun to do,” she said.

It would give her opportunities to connect with other business owners, she said – plus, “I always liked Devin a lot. He’s a lot of fun, and he has that energy level.”

One of the outcomes of the program would be “to tell a different story about the economic landscape of our community,” Hodge said. “We have really been tied to manufacturing as the storyline for our community, and while I celebrate the manufacturers who are in our community presently, I also am aware that there are so many small business owners that have such an amazing impact on the community and our tax base,” and they should be celebrated.