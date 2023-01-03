Eric Monday to work for Roanoke airport

Former Martinsville City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday will begin a new job as general counsel for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission next month.

Mike Stewart, executive director of the Commission for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, confirmed Friday that the details are being finalized and a press release will be forthcoming this week, but Monday will be joining the airport on or about Feb. 1.

"We are thrilled to be bringing his vast experience, including as general counsel for the Blue Ridge Regional Airport, into our team," Stewart wrote by email. "Our contract with Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte for Sam Darby's services as general counsel is expiring mid-2023, so this timing will ensure time for a smooth transition."

Stewart said Monday will begin his new job at $140,000 a year and by bringing the general counsel function back in-house, in addition to being responsible for the commission's legal affairs, Monday will also be in charge of procurement, contracts and leasing functions.

"I'm very much looking forward to working at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport," Monday wrote by email on Saturday. "Both Mr. Stewart and the Commission members have an exceptional commitment to improving the airport's role as a major economic driver for our entire region. It's exciting to be a part of that."

Monday had been the attorney for the city of Martinsville since 2003, general counsel to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport Authority and maintained a selective private law practice, according to Martinsville's website. His wife, Monica Taylor, is a partner in the Roanoke law firm of Gentry, Locke, Rakes and Moore.

"Looking back on twenty years of service as Martinsville city attorney, it has been a great honor to be allowed to serve," wrote Monday. [City Manager] "Leon Towarnicki is an outstanding city manager with a quiet devotion to the improvement of Martinsville. Mayor Lawson is the perfect example of a dedicated citizen leader, as were the many years of service by Mayor [Gene] Teague and by other member of City Council."

Monday said the employees of the city are never thanked sufficiently for what they do, and provide amazing service to the citizens on a very tight budget.

"I appreciate them very much and it was a genuine pleasure working with them," wrote Monday.

Towarnicki described Monday's departure as a "huge loss for Martinsville and a great catch for Roanoke."

"Just from the legal side, we've relied heavily on Eric to review contracts, agreements, deeds, easements, codes, ordinances, etc., and there's a surprising amount of that in our work," wrote Towarnicki. "His interpretations and counsel have always been spot on. As assistant city manager, he was a tremendous asset as part of our management team as we dealt with various projects, budgets, personnel issues, development matters and day-to-day tasks.

"Eric is leaving some big shoes to fill and I have no doubt he will be successful in Roanoke. I wish for him and his family, the absolute best."

Lawson said Monday was someone with a community heart and legal commitment to local government, deserving of the job offer in Roanoke.

"Eric will serve them well and I wish him the very best," Lawson wrote. "While Eric may not have always made someone happy with his advice or opinion, he always spoke based on the law and not personal conjecture."

Monday worked closely with outside counsel in Martinsville's legal attempt to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County.

Voters elected two newcomers to city council in November who promised to overturn the reversion process.

In December, Monday's contract with the city was revised, allowing him to participate more fully in the Virginia State Retirement System by contributing additional money to add to his years of service.

At the last regular city council meeting in December, council voted to terminate Monday's new contract effective Jan. 2, the day before the new council members, LC Jones and Aaron Rawls, were to be sworn in to office.

In response, Monday said at the meeting he did not intend to ask for a $100,000 severance included in his contract.

"We need to wipe the slate clean, and he's [Monday] going to be a very valuable employee for someone," Lawson said at the meeting.

On Tuesday, Jones was elected Martinsville's new mayor and Rawls its vice-mayor.

Wrote Monday: "I wish the best for Martinsville's citizens. This is my hometown and it deserves a future every bit as bright and successful as its past."