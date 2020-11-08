Even through a struggle, not even a pandemic can keep the American Legion posts down

American Legion posts provide socialization with others and opportunities for service to military veterans in the United States.
But the current pandemic has been hard on the posts, said Dale Chapman, department adjutant for Virginia’s American Legion posts.
Chapman, who now works and lives in Richmond, lived in Danville and worked for 28 years at Dan River Mills.
“For several months it has been impossible to do fundraising and meet, but a few of the posts have been able to go back to limited fundraising and meetings since the COVID protocols have become less stringent,” he said. “Some have resumed bingo games and others have limited meetings.”
All local American Legion posts are autonomous but have been encouraged by the state organization to follow local pandemic guidelines for health and safety, Chapman said.
“Some have been doing fundraising with meals on a pickup basis, and some are doing meetings on Zoom or other means. Some are very innovative. We are pleased they are continuing through a virtual apparatus,” he said. “It’s been a struggle, but it has shown us that we veterans are innovative.”
There are approximately 200 American Legion posts in Virginia with about 40,000 members. Nationwide there are about 1.9 million, according to Chapman.
American Legion Post 78
The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 in Martinsville has remained very involved in the community despite the pandemic.
Its leaders have meetings — although those meetings are limited in who can attend — and, in June Curtis Millner, the post’s leader, said the post had been hit hard by the pandemic and even recent flooding at its facility on Creekside Drive.
The post the did what it always has done, shown resilience by finding a way to have a drive-thru fish fry to fund its projects.
And in the fall Homer Dillard Post 78 handed out its scholarships to high school seniors from last spring who were headed to college.
American Legion Post 105
American Legion Post 105 serves Patrick County and eastern Stokes County in North Carolina.
“We have been shut down for three to four months and haven’t had our monthly meals. We have also missed three fundraisers and had no Memorial Day services and have cancelled the Veterans Day parade,” said Clyde Thomas, commander of the post.
The vets all know each other personally and stay in touch through email, even though most of them are spread out. There are about 75 members on the roll and 10 to 15 who are active.
The members, most of whom are Vietnam War vets, officiate as honor guards at funerals of veterans throughout the county and even into Henry County.
Right now the future seems “iffy,” Thomas said. “It’s hard to plan ahead. We don’t know what’s going to be closed down.”
American Legion Post 325
Members of Post 325 in Danville on American Legion Boulevard have mostly stayed in touch via email, Cmdr. Dale Roberson said.
Meetings weren’t the only programs affected by the pandemic.
“The pandemic has put a stop to 90 percent of the collections we use to help people, such as the Legacy Scholarship Fund for the families of those who have been 50 percent disabled since 9/11,” he said. “We had already stopped having bingo, and then pandemic hit right after that and stopped everything else.”
The post started meeting again two months ago, following all the government’s guidelines.
“We use PPE, sanitize everything, socially distance and don’t have more than the number allowed,” he said. “We are open on Wednesday and Friday, but COVID is still keeping most people away.
“We have 235 members and would have a pretty good turnout, but now 25 to 30 come one week and then stay home the next week and let others come.”
They stay in contact with each other through Facebook and email.
“The virus hasn’t hurt the camaraderie at all,” Roberson said. “Go, veterans!”
American Legion Post 1097
Daniel Burs, commander of Post 1097, said his post is increasing the activities after having been reduced to not gathering at all at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We do most events as drive-ups, such as our meals, and we are trying to increase those to every couple of weeks,” said Burs, who retired from the Marine Corps. “We have done deep cleaning, both with professionals and with volunteers.”
Pre-pandemic they did monthly meetings and had a birthday meeting the last Sunday of every month. They also tried to do a quarterly event.
The second weekend in October, they did hold a corn hole tournament.
“We cleaned out the basement and had three different sets going. We had a good time,” he said.
A stew and a chili cook-off are planned for November, as well as a fish fry on D-Day.
“We have 477 members on the books and a good 35 for meetings. We still have some WWII and Korean War veterans, but the bulk are Vietnam War with a group from the Gulf War, Desert Storm and Desert Shield,” he said. “We are a family friendly post. We support the youth and families in the community and support whatever we can do to help.”
He said keeping the hall open gives people a place to go and helps them with their state of mind.
“Mainly it’s friendship and fellowship,” he said.
The post also does a lot of community service, such as taking care of sick vets in hospitals, providing Christmas for 30 to 50 families, providing college scholarships and calling to check on their veteran buddies.
Susan Elzey can be reached
at susanelzey@yahoo.com or
434-791-7991.
Susan Elzey can be reached
at susanelzey@yahoo.com or
434-791-7991.
Susan Elzey can be reached
at susanelzey@yahoo.com or
434-791-7991.
Susan Elzey can be reached
at susanelzey@yahoo.com or
434-791-7991.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.