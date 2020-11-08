Even through a struggle, not even a pandemic can keep the American Legion posts down

They stay in contact with each other through Facebook and email.

“The virus hasn’t hurt the camaraderie at all,” Roberson said. “Go, veterans!”

American Legion Post 1097

Daniel Burs, commander of Post 1097, said his post is increasing the activities after having been reduced to not gathering at all at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We do most events as drive-ups, such as our meals, and we are trying to increase those to every couple of weeks,” said Burs, who retired from the Marine Corps. “We have done deep cleaning, both with professionals and with volunteers.”

Pre-pandemic they did monthly meetings and had a birthday meeting the last Sunday of every month. They also tried to do a quarterly event.

The second weekend in October, they did hold a corn hole tournament.

“We cleaned out the basement and had three different sets going. We had a good time,” he said.

A stew and a chili cook-off are planned for November, as well as a fish fry on D-Day.