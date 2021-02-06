Even with two-day spike in cases, UVa model suggests COVID-19 peak has passed

Even though COVID-19 infections remain elevated — and have even ticked up in the past two days — the University of Virginia suggests the peak has passed if variants can be kept at bay and Virginians don't let pandemic fatigue set it.

Each week, UVa's Biocomplexity Institute provides a snapshot of pandemic conditions and attempts to foreshadow the trends. As recently as Jan. 29, the COVID-19 model saw cases increasing higher into February before leveling off.

That shifted in Friday's update.

Since the post-holiday surge wasn't a large as could have been, it's likely those record-breaking numbers in January were the peak in Virginia.

UVa uses myriad scenarios to show possible trajectories of the pandemic given different factors like residents either continuing to practice COVID-19 prevention methods or what's known as pandemic fatigue taking over. Nearly all computer runs indicate the worst — as far as caseloads — has passed.

The scenario with emerging variants and pandemic fatigue is the only one to flip the situation. In that particular scenario, cases would again rise in March and remain elevated until a peak in May.