Every new start begins with a goodbye

In November, Nicholas Hull notified the members of Christ Episcopal Church on East Church Street in Martinsville that he, his wife, Leandra, and son, “Bandy” (short for Baby Andrew), were leaving for Alexandria after just completing his fourth year as their rector.
“I am writing to inform you that my last day as Rector of Episcopal Church will be on Christmas Day,” Hull wrote in an open letter to the church. “I cannot tell you how much it saddens me to write this, and I would like the opportunity to tell you why we have made this difficult decision.”
Hull, who has been well-known and sometimes outspoken in the community, explained he had every intention of settling in for a longer period, but as much as he had grown to love Martinsville, it was an obstacle for any sort of reasonable family visitation.
“We actually found Martinsville because you are exactly halfway between my parents in Northern Georgia and Leandra’s parents in Alexandria, and our hope was that we could be able to see both sides often,” Hull wrote. “Unfortunately, we have found that we are just far enough away that we are not able to see much of either side.”
The Hull’s had been looking for an opportunity closer to one side or the other, and then it happened - four Episcopal churches near Alexandria began searches at about the same time.
Hull responded to two of them, and after a 7-month process he was selected to become the new priest-in-charge of Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Alexandria, effective Jan. 19.
“I am an atrocious singer,” Hull said. “Some services tend to be chanted, which I simply cannot do - I even had a gene test that came back and said I was likely to be tone deaf - so I’m automatically excluded from anything requiring musical skills, and I’m not good in Spanish.”
Saint Luke’s appeared to be the right fit.
“They are down-to-earth people and wanted someone with a lot of energy, but a relaxed and relatable style,” Hull said. “We really hit it off.”
Late Wednesday morning Hull was cleaning out his desk in Martinsville.
“This is my last day in this office,” Hull said. “It’s crazy - bittersweet.”
Hull paused when asked what he would say to the Martinsville community at large.
“I want to acknowledge the unique goodness in this place,” he said. “I have encountered so many uniquely wonderful people.”
Hull described Martinsville as “having potential for greatness not being tapped into,” although many have tried.
“The waters need to be troubled a little bit,” Hull said. “This place is absolutely wonderful, but there is a certain level of complacency - it can be so much more if people will take the initiative.”
Hull encouraged everyone to set their minds against becoming “complacent with broken things.”
Hull said he started attending the Episcopal Church when he was in high school, and the experience influenced his decision to attend The University of the South, commonly known as Sewanee, a private Episcopal liberal arts college in Sewanee, Tenn.
After college, Hull became an EMT and worked in Northern Georgia.
After approval to go to seminary by the Diocese of Atlanta, Hull attended Virginia Theological Seminary. He became a curate (baby priest) at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ga., before finding his way to Martinsville.
To his Martinsville congregation, Hull wrote: "I am filled with awe and joy when I think back on all of the baptisms and weddings that have happened these past four years.
"Sacred moments are not always joyful. The times when I was privileged enough to mourn with you will stay with me forever.
"Whether it was parties, baptisms, weddings, Sunday services or funerals, I have always felt deeply honored to be with you.”
On Wednesday, with the anticipation of Christmas in a couple of days and the anxiousness of leaving, moving and creating new memories, Hull became reflective.
“We’re always in times of transition,” Hull said. “When things stay the same for so long, we think it’s permanent.”
Hull said a friend of his reminded him that every new start begins with a goodbye.
“Time is always limited, we should make the most of every day with the people around us, in our church, our community, on the street - this time is short and precious.”
Hull said he had just driven past the property that was for so many years the home of the Rives Theater that was destroyed by fire in 2019.
“How many times did people go there to listen to great music and then a fire changed it all,” Hull said. “We should seize the day - there is good all around us."
When Hull speaks, he often closes with a benediction he said he first heard while attending St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Dalton, Ga.
“My friends, life is short, and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel with us, so be swift to love, make haste to be kind and go forth in the name of Christ."
