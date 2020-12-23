Every new start begins with a goodbye

In November, Nicholas Hull notified the members of Christ Episcopal Church on East Church Street in Martinsville that he, his wife, Leandra, and son, “Bandy” (short for Baby Andrew), were leaving for Alexandria after just completing his fourth year as their rector.

“I am writing to inform you that my last day as Rector of Episcopal Church will be on Christmas Day,” Hull wrote in an open letter to the church. “I cannot tell you how much it saddens me to write this, and I would like the opportunity to tell you why we have made this difficult decision.”

Hull, who has been well-known and sometimes outspoken in the community, explained he had every intention of settling in for a longer period, but as much as he had grown to love Martinsville, it was an obstacle for any sort of reasonable family visitation.

“We actually found Martinsville because you are exactly halfway between my parents in Northern Georgia and Leandra’s parents in Alexandria, and our hope was that we could be able to see both sides often,” Hull wrote. “Unfortunately, we have found that we are just far enough away that we are not able to see much of either side.”