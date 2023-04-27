For “The Play That Goes Wrong” the audience won’t simply be watching the show — they’ll get to interact with the cast throughout the play.

The unique show experience begins before the curtain goes up. It tells the story of The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they put on the production of the 1920s murder mystery “Murder at Haversham Manor.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” was created in 2012 by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company.

For this show the cast of TheatreWorks Community Players performers will experience a set that is incomplete, a murder with a moving body, props and actors disappearing and mayhem ensuing all around as they act out a play within a play.

“The star of the show is the set itself,” Director Joanie McPeak said. “It’s the main antagonist.”

Patrick County native Sarah Foley, who plays Trevor, has been performing with TheatreWorks since 2006 in “Children of Eden” but has been performing overall since she was a young child in church productions. She has a bachelor’s degree in theater from Radford University.

She listed some of her favorite shows as “Tarzan,” “Steel Magnolias” and “August: Osage County.”

“I love to escape and be someone else for a little while. I love the process of learning my character, bringing them to life. I like to bring art from a page to life,” Foley said.

Foley said she normally performs in musicals and this is the first play she has been a part of in a while.

“I forgot how much I missed it. Glad I decided to do it,” Foley added. She had not heard of the play before, but auditioned at the recommendation of McPeak.

“I get to kind of make it my own,” Foley said about her character. She has lines in the script but because of the reactive nature of the play she can improvise depending on how the show plays out.

Robbie Hendrix-Wirt will play the character Max who actually plays two parts in the play-within-the-play.

After performing in many shows throughout his life, this is his first show back after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “I’ve missed it so much,” he said. “It’s like coming back home.”

“You feel the warmth of the lights, you feel the warmth of the cast. It’s just family,” Hendrix-Wirt continued. “I couldn’t put my finger on it during COVID as far as what was missing from me, and that was it.”

“British comedies are the best,” he said. “They have that comedic timing; you can’t match it. So, trying to match that and be them and portray them and what they pictured” has been challenging, he added.

“Without the stage, without our lighting designers, our set designers this show would not have been possible,” Hendrix-Wirt said.

Zoe Kirk, portraying the character Dennis, has been in theater since she was in sixth grade. She participated in high school theater, and after graduation she did community theater and improv.

This will be her first show since the pandemic.

She tried out, she said, because “it’s a really, really funny play and I love a comedy.” She has been in “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” to name a few of her favorites.

“He’s [Dennis] the main reason most things are messing up,” Kirk said. “He’s going through a hard time but he’s keeping it together.”

The most challenging part of the character for her was remembering the things she is supposed to do wrong.

“It’s such a shift. It’s something I’m not used to, but I’m happy to do,” Kirk added.

Emma Hutchins of Stuart will play the character Annie who begins as a crew member of the production of “Murder at Haversham Manor” and is forced to out act one of the other character’s roles after the other actor is taken out of play.

“This character arch is insane. It’s almost like playing three different characters,” Hutchins added.

She has been in a few shows while she was in elementary and middle school, but this is her first show with TheatreWorks. She has been in shorts and feature films but auditioned for the play because she was interested in “regaining some creative control.”

Where before she was at the mercy of producers, with this show she was able to take some creative liberties and mold her character how she wanted.

“I saw the show on the website and I was thrilled,” Hutchins added. “It’s very refreshing and very fun.”

“It’s kind of wonderful in a way because oftentimes I have to work against my nerves as a performer, but with this I really get to channel them and present them and as I get more comfortable on stage it gets to show,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins said going into this play she didn’t know any of the other cast members but now it’s like having another family. “I really would take a bullet for most of the people that I’ve met,” she said.

Other cast members are: Corey Thompson as Chris, Louis Norton as Jonathan, Zach McPeak as Robert and Briana Tatum as Sandra. he stage director is Roslyn Simmons, tech and sound are by Mike Greco, and set design is by Steve McPeak and Tom Berry.

Stage crew are Kym Tatum, Ethan Goins and Elisabet Minter. Averett University donated some set pieces for use.

The show will run at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, and next week at 7 p.m. May 5 and May 6 and at 2 p.m. May 7, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Tickets are available for $15 online at twcp.net or at the door.