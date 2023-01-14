Eviction-reduction money awarded to Martinsville and Henry County

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has included Martinsville and Henry County in a $2.9 million Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) program.

The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville is to receive $143,000 to provide eviction prevention and diversion services through rental assistance, utility assistance, support services to complete workforce training or maintain employment and financial education courses, a release from the Governor’s office on Friday stated.

“Safe, stable housing is an essential component for strong families,” said Youngkin in the release. “This pilot program tests to find the most effective wrap-around support services and assistance for Virginians that face housing uncertainty.”

The program included 48 communities statewide with the greatest amount ($850,143) going to the counties of Gloucester, James City, Mathews, New Kent and York and includes the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg.

Peer Recovery Connection Board Chair Mary Kay Berger indicated at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that evictions were partly to blame for the increase in homelessness seen in the uptown area of Martinsville.

“I was at a meeting at New College [Institute] in August and there was a gentleman from Legal Aid and he said as of June landlords were doing evictions and that in September or October we would see a huge increase in homelessness,” Berger said at the meeting. “We’ve had all these people showing up, and a large number of homeless people have substance abuse problems.”

Local United Way Executive Director Philip Wenkstern told the City Council at a regular meeting in August that Martinsville and Henry County had a “huge addiction problem” and the community needed “to do a better job at preventing evictions.”

“We’re seeing an explosion in the last several months,” Wenkstern said in August. “About 40 people in Martinsville and Henry County every quarter are facing eviction. Not just rental, but owner-occupied. Landlords are very frustrated after a year and a half.”

Upon learning the news on Friday, Wenkstern told the Bulletin: “The United Way is very excited to continue fighting for the financial stability of every individual in Martinsville and Henry County. Over the last year, we have seen a huge increase in evictions across the Commonwealth. Our community is not immune to these challenges.”

Wenkstern said the money will be put to good by addressing housing instability and confronting the challenges head-on.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Department of Housing and Community Development for this award, as well as our local partners who made its receipt possible. We look forward to continuing to work with local tenants, landlords, partnering organizations and the General District Court System throughout.”

Other recipients of the money include $550,000 to the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Wise and the cities and towns within them; $465,000 to the city of Richmond; $461,857 to the cities of Chesapeake and Portsmouth; $275,000 to Albemarle County including the city of Charlottesville and the town of Scottsville; and $200,000 to the city of Norfolk.

The approach of the VERP system includes creating a collective impact model where organizations that serve as a safety net within the community collaborate to ensure households have early access to resources that stabilize their housing situations, the Governor’s release stated.

“All Virginians have a right to stable and affordable housing,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release. “This funding, in tandem with the Governor’s ‘Make Virginia Home’ plan, will help align our vision for a more prosperous future for Virginia.”