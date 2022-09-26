Excitement tempered over accreditation

All schools in the city of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties have been accredited this year by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE),but the state superintendent says the ratings may be unreliable.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2022-23 accreditation standards were released on Thursday, showing only a three-point drop statewide compared with pre-pandemic performance, causing State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to doubt the results.

“These ratings call into question the effectiveness of our accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency,” Balow said in Thursday’s release. “The number and percentage of schools earning accreditation is almost as high as three years ago, despite significant declines in achievement on Standards of Learning tests in reading, math and science—especially among minority and economically disadvantaged students. Accreditation is one of the primary drivers of state interventions and local efforts to improve outcomes for students, and frankly, the school ratings we are releasing today fail to capture the extent of the crisis facing our schools and students.”

Those cautionary words appeared to be lost on Martinsville City Public Schools, who issued a glowing release on Friday.

“The Virginia Department of Education has once again reaffirmed that students in Martinsville City Public Schools continue to receive an educational experience of the highest quality,” the release said. “All Martinsville schools have been fully accredited since 2018.”

There were no accreditation ratings released during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, due to the pandemic, so the VDOE effectively waived accreditation for all public schools during the past two school years.

Although all schools in the Henry County district were accredited, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School was accredited with conditions.

“Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School is accredited with conditions because one of their indicators was rated at Level 3,” wrote Director of Communications Monica Hatchett. “Any time a school has one or more indicators at a Level 3, they receive an overall status of ‘Accredited with Conditions.’”

Fieldale-Collinsville will undergo an academic review to “ensure that all elements of instruction, assessment, and instructional leadership are aligned to the desired outcome,” Hatchett wrote.

“The past two years in education have been among some of the toughest years students have ever faced,” said Lisa Millner, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, by email. “In Henry County Public Schools, we are proud of how resilient our students, teachers, and entire school families have been during this challenging time.”

Patrick County Superintendent Jason Wood said Patrick County Public Schools ranked seventh in the state this year, the highest ranking for his school district since 2010.

“Patrick County Public Schools is very proud of the accomplishments of our students and staff,” Wood wrote. “We understand how important it is to focus on student learning and growth, and we are so pleased with the performance of our schools when we examine the combined pass rate that includes student growth.”

Across the state, 89% of schools were accredited this year, down from 92% in the 2019-20 school year. Schools accredited with conditions were at 10%, up from 7% over the same period. The remaining 1% of public schools in the state were divided between new schools and schools in an alternative accreditation plan.

“The school quality indicator data and the overall school ratings are skewed by several factors that obscure the impact of the pandemic and school closures,” Balow said in the release. “For example, in English, lower expectations on the reading tests introduced in 2020-21 and how growth is factored into accreditation resulted in more schools achieving at Level 1 in English than before the pandemic. This masks the catastrophic learning losses experienced by our most vulnerable students.”

Millner said Henry County Schools understood Balow’s concerns.

“We have also been very cautious when comparing this year’s data to last year’s data because we realize many of our students were not assessed at all last year,” Millner wrote. “Others elected to take the Remote Assessment ... offered to students who remained virtual due to COVID concerns. The results of those assessments were not included in the final division data.”

Martinsville Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley said his school district was basking in an “atmosphere of excellence.”

“Our students continue to excel in all phases of their education experiences for consecutive years,” Talley said in a release. “This is the result of hard work from students, families, teachers, administrators, support staff, school board members, and community leaders. Students at Martinsville City Public Schools are receiving a first-class education.”

In Patrick County this year, the school system has been drilling down on making up for lost learning.

“Our instructional focus this year includes implementing a new curriculum based on the science of reading to address unfinished learning from the pandemic,” Wood wrote. “We continue to offer specialized remediation opportunities, both during and after school, to address gaps in all areas.”

For Balow, one of the most meaningful statistics is the number of students who failed a Standards of Learning (SOL) test, but improved. Statewide, prior to the pandemic that number was about 20,000 and is now at 61,000 in reading and for math the number has grown from 20,000 to 88,000.

“Teachers and principals are working hard, and this is reflected in the growth we are seeking,” Balow said in the release. “And in commending them for their efforts, I encourage educators in every school—regardless of accreditation rating—to look deeply into their data and chart sure paths to recovery and grade-level proficiency for all of their students.”