Patrick & Henry Community College will have a power line training program in Stuart, thanks to a $750,000 G3 grant.

The program will prepare individuals for careers as power line workers. Students in the program will train for 14 weeks to learn skills such as electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, safety, commercial truck driving and the use of utility service equipment. It will be run in partnership with Wytheville Community College (WCC).

“It’s a highly in-demand occupation or career,” P&HCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said. “We say ‘High demand: high wage.’”

The power line worker training program will be a part of Virginia’s Fast Forward programs, which help students pay for “short term, noncredit training programs that lead to an industry certification,” Hodges said.

The grant for $750,000 is a Virginia G3 (Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead) innovation grant. P&HCC’s partnership with WCC began several years ago with CDL and electrical groundsworker programs. It had planned to expand into power line training later, but got delayed because of COVID.

WCC has had a power line training course since 2017, and 11 groups of students have completed the program so far.

“We’re partnering with them [WCC] to expand it,” Hodges said. “They’ll provide the instruction; we’ll share equipment across programs. We’re trying to leverage resources, share equipment as much as possible to most efficiently and effectively scale these training programs so we can provide opportunities for our residents and also more employees for these industries.”

Companies such as Appalachian Power, electrical contractors and electrical cooperatives would be the future employers of the students that go through the program, Hodges said.

WCC Vice President of Workforce and Occupational Programs Perry Hughes, who is from Patrick County and worked in its school system for 17 years, said that students who come to its powerline program sometimes have to stay in motels or even stay in campers while attending the course.

“This gives me an opportunity to bring that program back home” and provide an easier way for students from Patrick County to get training, he said.

“It made perfect sense because we already have the established employer network. We already have several million dollars invested in equipment and supplies and the knowledge basis already there for an instructional standpoint,” he added. “Everything just fell into place.”

“This short-term training program will provide students with the skills needed for family-sustaining careers with a lot of potential for growth in our area,” Hodges said.

The Stuart Rotary Club approved the usage of the Rotary Field in Stuart to be used for the program and the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, which leases the Rotary Field facilities, approved the field for program usage.

Electrical poles and related equipment will be place on site for a realistic learning environment, Hodges said. The equipment and other training and marketing costs will be funded by the G3 grant.

“For community colleges to really partner and share instruction and equipment and leverage resources to be able to offer this, scale up a program like this is pretty innovative,” Hodges said. “I’m excited to be working with Wytheville (WCC) and we certainly appreciate our partners, AEP, Stuart Rotary Club and the Patrick County Board of Supervisors.”

The first class to be trained in Patrick County is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall. For more information about enrollment, contact Hodges at rhodges@patrickhenry.edu or Hughe at phughes@wcc.vccs.edu.