Local law enforcement, first responders, Virginia State Police and The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be focused on saving lives this weekend and through next week.

Chances are, over Memorial Day Weekend, you will see evidence on local roads and highways of a national annual campaign that takes place during the Memorial Day holiday through June 4 called "Click It or Ticket."

Data shows this weekend is one of the year's busiest and deadliest travel weekends of the year, but don't think you are immune to dangers on the road even if you stay at home.

"We looked at fatal crashes going back to 2002 and there's been an 18% increase over the last few years nationwide, and in Virginia it's even higher - 25% for summertime fatal crashes and this is happening in people's backyards - close to people's homes," USA Today Blueprint analyst Nick VinZant told the Bulletin. "The crashes are happening not in places far away, but in your hometown."

VinZant said in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, there were three fatal crashes during the 3-month period of June, July and August in 2018 and by 2021 that number had grown to 11 over the same period.

"Every crash is different with its own unique circumstances, but we've seen a trend with younger drivers going too fast on less congested roads," said VinZant. "Crashes involving speed are up 25% and there has been a 30% increase involving younger drivers on city roads. The data shows this pattern of speed, alcohol and younger driving in the city."

Martinsville Major Chad Rhoads said these statistics have not gone unnoticed with local law enforcement.

"Our officers will be doing extra patrols during this campaign, focusing on high traffic areas," Rhoads said. "They [patrol officers] have been told to strictly enforce the seat belt laws."

Regardless of the cause of the crash, Rhoads said your chances of surviving dramatically increase when you put on a seat belt.

"There is a clear correlation between seat belt usage and the likelihood of being injured in an automobile accident," said Rhoads. "In Martinsville in 2022, we had 282 crashes and 44 crashes with injury."

Rhoads said the Martinsville Police Department conducts four seat belt surveys each year.

"The goal is to increase overall seat belt usage. The short term objective is to increase seat belt usage between the beginning of the campaigns and the end," Rhoads said. "Our seat belt usage rate is typically in the low 80% with the most recent survey earlier this month at 81% usage. We hope to bring that number up between now and the end of the campaign."

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the numbers show clearly: "Buckling your seat belt is the single most important thing you can do when you get into your vehicle, it's that simple."

Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Department, said his office will also be actively involved this weekend and throughout next week.

"Deputies will focus on educating drivers with the issuance of warnings and citations for seat belt violations," said Davis. "These enforcement efforts will take place at various locations throughout Henry County. Citizens across the County can expect deputies to be proactive when enforcing seat belt safety."

AAA is predicting more than 42 million people will be traveling nationwide for the long Memorial Day weekend. That's just 1% shy of the holiday travel numbers from the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Nearly 90% of all travelers, or about 37 million people, will be on the roads.

In Virginia, 1.16 million Virginians will be traveling, with more than one million predicted to be hitting the roads, said Jessica Cowardin with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in a release.

"The roads of Virginia will be very busy this weekend with holiday travelers, and that means there's a greater potential for crashes," said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. "We want everyone to be safe. We encourage drivers to limit distractions, obey the speed limit and make sure they buckle up everyone in the vehicle before they set out."

More than 18% of Virginians still don't wear their seat belt, according to the state's most recent seat belt survey. In Virginia last year, there were 5,427 unrestrained people involved in crashes, 3,702 unrestrained injuries and 375 deaths involving unrestrained people.

Last year, approximately one of every two crash fatalities in Virginia involved occupants who did not wear a seat belt. People ages 21-30 made up 68% of unrestrained fatalities and the highest number of unrestrained fatalities happened between midnight and 3 a.m. (70%) according to VDOT.

"These numbers mean thousands of Virginians still choose not to make the simple, safe choice of buckling up as their best defense against a reckless, impaired or distracted driver," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey in a press release. "By participating in Click It or Ticket, we are raising awareness and educating Virginians on the importance of always wearing a seat belt, every time."

The laws regarding cell phone usage while driving vary by state, but as of Jan 1, 2021, Virginia law prohibits drivers from holding cell phones or any other wireless communication devices while driving except in a driver emergency or if the vehicle is lawfully parked or stopped.

"While it's difficult to measure with accuracy how many accidents are caused by texting or distracted driving, it is obvious to anyone who has ever sat at an intersection just how many people are using their phones," said Rhoads. "It's impossible to be on a phone and focus adequate attention to the act of driving."

"We will have enhanced patrols and traffic enforcement efforts throughout this time frame," added Davis. "In addition to focusing on seat belt violations, we will also be looking for distracted and impaired drivers."

VinZant said you improve your odds of getting where you are going and back safely by obeying the rules of the road, avoiding distractions and keeping your emotions in check.

The 2023 Travelers Risk Index shows that 76% of respondents admitted to feeling intense emotions or stress while driving and this can lead to risky driving behaviors.

Said Rhoads: "We ask that the public drive responsibly especially this holiday season, with so many people on the road. Any accident or injury is one too many. We hope everyone does their part by driving safely and weather their seat belts."