Explosive holiday weekend for COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

The holiday weekend exploded with more than two dozen new cases of COVID-19 the West Piedmont Health District.
Spokesperson Nancy Bell in an email on Sunday evening listed 26 new cases in the district for Saturday and Sunday. No cases have been reported for Friday, when Bell was off duty.
She reported 12 cases for July 4 and 14 on July 5, with Franklin County, where the first public testing was conducted last week, accounting for 12 of them.
Here's how the 26 cases broke down by locality:
- Franklin County: 12, with nine females (ages teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s) and three males (ages teens, 60s and 70s).
- Martinsville : 5, with three females (ages 20s and 60s) and two males (ages teens and 20s).
- Henry County: 9, with six females (ages under 10, 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s) and three males (ages 20s, 30s and 50s).
Patrick County, which also is part of the district, had no positive tests.
Bell did not report any new hospitalizations.
Data released Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health reported there have been 65,748 cases statewide, and the death total is 1,853 (up eight since Friday). Some 6,418 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County's number of positive cases increased to 288, with 24 hospitalized and four deaths. Martinsville has 86 cases, 12 hospitalized and one death. Patrick County has 48 cases, with three hospitalized and two dead. Franklin County's total is at 96, with six hospitalized and one death.
None of the new cases from the weekend necessarily would be part of those totals.
Johns Hopkins University's real-time map on Sunday evening showed 11,398,501 cases worldwide and 533,343 deaths.
In the U.S., where COVID-19 continue to spread at record pace, there have been 2,874,817 cases and 129,891 deaths.
