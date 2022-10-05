FAHI hosts meet-and-greet with new executive director DeShanta Hairston

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) is hosting a meet and greet for recently appointed executive director DeShanta Hairston.

The event will take place on Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at FAHI, 211 Fayette Street to allow community members to meet Hairston while also giving them a chance to explore current exhibits and all are welcome and encourage to attend, a release states.

“Bringing on Ms. Hairston is going to be kind of a God send getting us moving and being at the point where the museum should be,” said Faye Holland, Vice Chair of FAHI Board. “FAHI has always been resilient in what we do. I’m just very excited to see all the great things and the new heights that FAHI is going to rise back to.”

Hairston began officially began her position at FAHI on Oct. 1. She is a native of West End Martinsville and is the owner and operating manager of Books and Crannies in uptown. This position will see her stepping away from management duties at the store, but she will be using the experience and writing skills to assist FAHI with growth over the next three years, the release states.

Hairston received a bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University in 2014 with a concentration in professional writing. She has been featured in major publications, such as O Magazine, and on various news platforms, like Good Morning America, for her work with Books and Crannies.

She also serves on numerous local boards such as Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Planning Commission, Smart Beginnings, MHC Health and Wellness Coalition and Piedmont Arts.

“I am thrilled to accept this position,” said Hairston. “I wouldn’t say my plans are extremely different from what FAHI has already done; however, I plan to bridge the gap between the people who actually experienced the rich history of this area and those of the younger generation who can keep it going.”

Her position was made possible by a grant from the Harvest Foundation to the amount of $254,468 to fund both the position and other endeavors.

FAHI's hours are as follows: Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and every first and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be scheduled upon request by calling 276-732-3496 and more information about FAHI can be found at fahimuseum.org.