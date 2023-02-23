An evening of jumping back in history to learn about the Baldwin Block, now the home of New College Institute (NCI), was held on Tuesday evening at NCI.

Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI), in partnership with NCI held Dine and Discover, an evening of dining and a viewing of “Once Upon a Time: A Village on Fayette,” A short film on the history of the Fayette area made by NCI and New College Foundation in partnership with FAHI.

FAHI was created to “preserve the history of the Fayette area,” FAHI Executive Director DeShanta Hairston said. “This presentation that we have tonight shows why the Fayette area is so important to not only the Black community in this area but the entire community.”

The film delved into what used to be where the NCI building, the upper end of Fayette Street, now sits such as the Rex Theater, Imperial Savings and Loans, the Paradise Inn and more. In the past, Fayette Street had grocery stores, a real estate company, an insurance company, a dry cleaner, a photo studio, beauty parlors, a funeral home and even a motel.

The liveliness of the area drew patrons from all over, not just Martinsville and Henry County, the film states, and come Sunday people flocked to the churches on Fayette Street.

Most people who spent time on Fayette Street would eventually come across the Baldwin Block, named after Dr. David Baldwin, a North Carolina native that came to Martinsville in 1910.

After serving in World War I, Baldwin purchased land on Fayette Street where he built offices for a doctor, dentist and lawyer. He owned additional property on Fayette Street and also started the June German Ball, a ball popular with the Black community that featured entertainers from the Jazz age.

The block also housed the first Black hospital in Martinsville, Saint Mary’s. “It was a location that gave birth to the many future generations and what follows are some of the memories of people who knew Fayette Street and the block as the center of the known universe,” Past NCI Board Chairman Kimble Reynolds Jr. said in the video.

The video discussed how everyone at the time was married by Reverend R.T. Anderson and chuckles could be heard throughout the audience as this fact was talked about.

It also touched on Jobbers, a clothing factory that Baldwin is credited with bringing to the area. The factory was significant to Black history in Martinsville-Henry County because it would hire Black women to work there and open employment opportunities beyond domestic work.

The film was directed, produced and written by Susan Morten. Oral histories given in the film were by Louise Gravely, Marie Baldwin Hairston, Gloria Hodge Hylton, Jewell Smith Jones, Bev Millner, Curtis Millner, Rev. Tyler Millner, Bernice Mitchell, Simon Spencer, Bill Vickers, Alberta Wilson and James Richardson.

Some of the bricks from the building that used to be where NCI now sits are places in the wall behind the front desk in the current building. They can be picked out by a “B” that is carved into select bricks, NCI Event and Administrative Program Coordinator Erica McDaniel said.

“Even though our name is FAHI, we do want to make an effort to not only teach and preserve this history of the Fayette Street area but also the black history in the entire Martinsville-Henry County area,” Hairston said.

“In order to do that, we will have to expand in our physical location,” she added. Hairston announced that FAHI, established in 2004 by Linda Dillard, plans to begin the process of expansion into the two adjacent buildings that FAHI purchased previously.

“We’re really excited about that and just everything that is to come with FAHI,” she added, such as new exhibits planned for this year. The museum, at 211 Fayette St., is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit fahimuseum.org or contact 276-732-3496 or executivedirector@fahimuseum.org.