Fairy Stone State Park is one of six parks in Virginia celebrating its 87th birthday this month.

The park system opened on June 15, 1936, with Douthat, First Landing, Staunton River, Hungry Mother and Westmoreland in addition to Fairy Stone.

Located in Patrick County, Fairy Stone is the largest of the original six state parks and is still home to the mysterious “fairy stones,” or staurolite.

Today, from 11 a.m. until noon, the park offers a fairy stone hunt. Participants will learn the legend behind the naturally occurring stone cross formations, and travel to the special location in the park to search for the stones.

After a short presentation at the Visitor Center, the group will travel to the site. Guests are to provide their own vehicles to drive to the hunt site.

This afternoon, from 2-3 p.m., a CSI program for children and adults will take place beginning at Shelter #4. Expect to get wet while wading in the creek looking for macroinvertebrates and other stream critters.

On Wednesday, from 10-11 a.m., you can join a ranger at the Stuart’s Knob Trailhead and hike Stuart’s Knob while discovering the history of Fayerdale and the importance Stuart’s Knob played in helping the residents earn money throughout its short tenure.

The trail begins on Iron Mine Trail and features and iron mine used by Fayerdale residents and an overlook of Fairystone Lake before it transitioned into the Upper and Lower Stuart’s Knob trails. Lower Stuart’s Knob provides an overlook of Bull Mountain and Upper Stuart’s Knob has steep terrain, but hikers are rewarded with a stunning view of Fairystone Lake.

“We are proud to be one of the six original state parks,” said Park Manager Steve Davis. “To know that our park helped launch Virginia State Parks into being one of the best state park systems in the country is very humbling and exciting at the same time. We are excited to see the continued growth of Virginia State Parks.”

Since 1936, the system has grown to 41 parks, with one located within an hour’s drive of most Virginians. They offer more than 2,000 campsites, nearly 300 cabins, more than 500 miles of trails and convenient access to Virginia’s major waterway. In addition, parks hold thousands of nature and history events every year.

“For 87 years, citizens of the commonwealth have come to Virginia State Parks to spend time with family and friends and to connect with Virginia’s abundance of natural, scenic and cultural resources. Virginia State Parks’ rangers are proud to continue that tradition now and for future generations,” said Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker in a release.

Fairy Stone State Park is located at 967 Fairystone Lake Drive and is open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. The boat house is open during this time with the last boat call at 5 p.m.

Cabins and Fayerdale Hall are available for rent, but keep in mind that half of the park’s cabins are offline for renovations with an anticipated completion in May 2024. When finished, all of the historic cabins at Fairy Stone will be completely restored.

For those that want the beach experience without going to the coast, the Fairy Stone beach is open for swimming and fun daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, call the Fairy Stone State Park main number at 276-930-2424.