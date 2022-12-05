Faith in Future Toy Drive & Ride slated for Dec. 17 in city

The Faith in Future Toy Drive & Ride will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Performance 276 on Memorial Drive (by the intersection with Fayette and Church Streets).

During last year's Faith in Future event, organizers gave away more than 1,100 toys that had been donated at local businesses. They were given to 430 children who were brought to the event by 166 parents and guardians.

Last year's Faith in Future was an outreach project by the Heads of State Entertainment Group, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276 and Keystone. Car Clubs and individual vehicles met in Stanleytown and drove to the toy collection and giveaway event at Performance 276 on Memorial Boulevard.

More than 75 motorcycles, cars and trucks participated then, but organizers are aiming for double that amount this year. They were driven both by individuals and by members of car clubs such as Kuntry Boyz, StreeTribe Motorsports, Full Throttle Cruisers, Module Muscle and Elite Mustangs.

Participating businesses included Books and Crannies, Unique Designs and Creations, Uptown Pinball, Hometown Furniture, Auto Zone, Harbor Towing, Advance Auto, Martinsville Urgent Care, Hyltons Shine Shop, A&E Auto, G2, Finney's Tinting, Sole Zone, DND Detailing, Yankee Tatoo, Caring Hands Transportation, Dreams Chasers Trucking Co., Kuntry Boys Tires N More, Tammy's Hair, Tokyo Express, Ladies N Gents, El Parral, Hairston Enterprise, Mitch's Tires and More, Mrs. Kitty's, Meeks Salvage, Castro Auto Detailing, Hammer Brothers Performance, Streetribe Designs, PVT Exxon, PVT Car Lot, Fenderz Diner, Nelson Toyota, GR Chevrolet, China's Doll Shop and Big Toe's Towing and Recovery.

Also involved were Phillips Logistic, Hylton's Grill, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Martinsville Police Department.

Tammy's Grill, Dianna's Taste of Soul, Ann's Kitchen and Rose Kitchen sold food.

Participation this year is expected to be similar. To participate, call Tamon Niblett at 434-227-2593, Alexir Hairston at 276-618-0034, Ladonna Hairston at 276-806-2172, Greg Hairston at 276-340-4895 or the Boys and Girls Club at 276-806-8236.