FAMILIES AFFECTED: Difficulties getting in and out of the country make soccer season special

When Patrick Henry Community College sophomores Jorge Mussi and Dominique Lyons left Martinsville to go back home last March, they had no idea how difficult it would be to get home and how much more difficult it would be to get back.
Both Mussi and Lyons are members of the PHCC men's soccer team and played with the Patriots as freshmen in the fall of 2019, but their actual seasons were canceled in the spring of 2020.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Lyons heard his home country of Trinidad and Tobago was going to shut down the borders, so he had to get a plane ticket as soon as possible.
"It was a Sunday, and I got the last flight to go back home. It was crazy," Lyons said. "I had to leave some of my clothes and stuff. I just packed a quick bag and I just left."
Although Lyons had to hurry, the trip home to Brazil for Mussi was all about waiting. He flew from Greensboro to Atlanta to Miami, but his first two flights out of Florida were canceled. By the time he finally got a third flight back, he had spent 32 consecutive hours in the Miami airport.
"I was afraid because I didn't know if they were going to cancel again, and I'd have to come back to Virginia," Mussi said. "But luckily I got back home, and I stayed with my family, and that was really nice because there were difficult times so at least I could stay with my family."
While the U.S. had the most coronavirus cases in the world, Brazil had the second most, so when Mussi tried to come back to PHCC last August, it was equally as slow getting back. With the U.S. borders closed to anyone who had been in Brazil, Mussi had to quarantine in Mexico, splitting a hotel room with a friend for 14 days before getting back to Virginia.
"We were walking around just to eat, but that's it," he said.
Lyons said getting to go home for the spring and summer was a "blessing and a curse at the same time."
He didn't have to quarantine coming back, he said, but Trinidad and Tobago's locked down borders included outbound flights, meaning the only way to leave the country was to apply and wait until being granted exception.
By the time he was able to get a flight, Lyons said a ticket was about triple the price he normally pays.
With the difficulties of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic both at home and thousands of miles away from home, both Mussi and Lyons said getting back to PHCC and getting a chance to play soccer this spring is a blessing.
"It was really, really hard just to get a ticket to come back, but I'm grateful to be back now," Lyons said. "I can't even explain it. I can't even put it in words... I'm getting the opportunity to actually play. It wasn't canceled, so I'm grateful for that, to be honest."
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com