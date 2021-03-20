FAMILIES AFFECTED: Difficulties getting in and out of the country make soccer season special

While the U.S. had the most coronavirus cases in the world, Brazil had the second most, so when Mussi tried to come back to PHCC last August, it was equally as slow getting back. With the U.S. borders closed to anyone who had been in Brazil, Mussi had to quarantine in Mexico, splitting a hotel room with a friend for 14 days before getting back to Virginia.

"We were walking around just to eat, but that's it," he said.

Lyons said getting to go home for the spring and summer was a "blessing and a curse at the same time."

He didn't have to quarantine coming back, he said, but Trinidad and Tobago's locked down borders included outbound flights, meaning the only way to leave the country was to apply and wait until being granted exception.

By the time he was able to get a flight, Lyons said a ticket was about triple the price he normally pays.

With the difficulties of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic both at home and thousands of miles away from home, both Mussi and Lyons said getting back to PHCC and getting a chance to play soccer this spring is a blessing.

"It was really, really hard just to get a ticket to come back, but I'm grateful to be back now," Lyons said. "I can't even explain it. I can't even put it in words... I'm getting the opportunity to actually play. It wasn't canceled, so I'm grateful for that, to be honest."

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

