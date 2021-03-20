FAMILIES AFFECTED: Senior year filled with fun and frustration for Bassett's Drew Fisher

"The school board was being very confusing about everything, so we thought if one got shut down, I'd still be on the team for the other and be able to participate," he said.

So it was disappointing for Fisher when he found out after months of practice he wouldn't be able to compete on the court or the mat. Bassett's basketball team was scheduled to play its first game in the opener of the Region 3D tournament but had to drop out because of COVID-19 contact tracing. The wrestling team was also unable to compete because Henry County schools didn't allow teams to do any regular season matches, and the VHSL ruled wrestlers couldn't wait until the postseason to compete for the first time.

It was a frustrating end to a frustrating couple of months, which made that first football game even more special for Fisher.

"You almost forget about the small things ... things like how you do the national anthem before every single game," Fisher said. "It was just a little thing, but that meant a lot."

The senior is hoping to have one more season before graduating from Bassett in May, and it's baseball, his favorite. Things are looking up, so fingers crossed his senior year frustrations are behind him.

"It's going to be good even though I feel like a lot of the stuff, if we get COVID it's going to be very difficult. A lot of our games will be jam-packed," he said. "Hopefully we don't get COVID or nobody gets quarantined or anything like that. It should be good."

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

