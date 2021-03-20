FAMILIES AFFECTED: Senior year filled with fun and frustration for Bassett's Drew Fisher

When Drew Fisher listened to the national anthem while preparing for his first football game with Bassett High School this spring, a tear came to his eye.
This year has definitely not been what said he pictured - or wanted - for his senior year. Fisher has gotten used to all virtual learning, something he's stuck with even though Henry County has allowed for part-time in-person classes in the last few weeks, but the freedom hasn't helped soften the frustration of the last twelve months.
"The freedom and not going to school has really given me time to go work out and do other things around the house. That's not bad," Fisher said by phone this week. "I don't have that much school work. The school work isn't that hard. But the sports, that wasn't for sure what I was planning."
Fisher is taking four classes: art, PE, culinary arts and ecology. It's a fun final semester, which makes learning virtually easier.
In a typical day, Fisher will wake up and go to the YMCA to work out, come home and get some school work done, maybe find a friend to throw baseball with, then go to sports practice at the school.
Fisher had been a 3-sport athlete with the Bengals and was planning to wrestle again when winter sports began in January. But with so much uncertainty surrounding winter sports, he asked if he could also try out for Bassett's basketball team as well as wrestle.
"The school board was being very confusing about everything, so we thought if one got shut down, I'd still be on the team for the other and be able to participate," he said.
So it was disappointing for Fisher when he found out after months of practice he wouldn't be able to compete on the court or the mat. Bassett's basketball team was scheduled to play its first game in the opener of the Region 3D tournament but had to drop out because of COVID-19 contact tracing. The wrestling team was also unable to compete because Henry County schools didn't allow teams to do any regular season matches, and the VHSL ruled wrestlers couldn't wait until the postseason to compete for the first time.
It was a frustrating end to a frustrating couple of months, which made that first football game even more special for Fisher.
"You almost forget about the small things ... things like how you do the national anthem before every single game," Fisher said. "It was just a little thing, but that meant a lot."
The senior is hoping to have one more season before graduating from Bassett in May, and it's baseball, his favorite. Things are looking up, so fingers crossed his senior year frustrations are behind him.
"It's going to be good even though I feel like a lot of the stuff, if we get COVID it's going to be very difficult. A lot of our games will be jam-packed," he said. "Hopefully we don't get COVID or nobody gets quarantined or anything like that. It should be good."
