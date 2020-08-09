Families look for ways to get out of the house during the pandemic

But right now, it’s just hot. According to AccuWeather, there wasn’t a single day in July that the thermometer didn’t top 80 degrees, and 19 out of the 31 days saw temperatures in the 90s.
With the coronavirus hanging around longer than experts initially hoped, ways to beat the heat aren’t as easy to come across as in years past. Not all air conditioned establishments – like restaurants, retail stores, libraries, museums and churches – have opened their doors this summer; and if they have, many are operating under reduced hours.
With fewer summer options available, many parents adapted their normal dog day plans to accommodate activities during the global health crisis.
Julia Hollandsworth, mother of one, recently went on a nature adventure to Fairystone State Park in Bassett with her toddler, Alaric Hollandsworth.
“He loved it. The trails are kid friendly,” Julia said. “They are shaded too, so the heat is tolerable. He just turned three and walked over a mile before he needed to stroll.”
Adam Layman, Fairystone State Park director, noted that the Hollandsworths weren’t the only ones getting out of the house to enjoy the outdoors this summer.
“I think there definitely are more people out,” Layman said. “We’ve noticed this year at our boat ramp at our lake the number of people that have been out kayaking and canoeing on the lake has been exponentially more than before, so there’s definitely more people getting out.”
For families with young children, Layman suggested exploring the 12 miles of the park’s nature walks, ranging in complexity from easy to difficult.
“They’ve been open throughout this whole thing and continue to be,” Layman said. “We just asked that if you encounter other people on the trails, you practice social distancing, but it’s a great way to get outside.”
The swimming portion of the lake is also open to the public, but with restrictions.
“The beach is open, but we do have a capacity limit. We are limited to how many people can come in each day,” Layman said. “We still have to socially distance on the beach and we don’t allow any popup tents, but the beach is still open, just with smaller numbers than what we would normally be able to allow.”
Offering a variety of outdoor activities and ways to beat the heat, it appears there’s something for everyone at Fairystone State Park.
“Everybody can benefit from some fresh air, sunshine and exercise,” Layman said. “If you’re getting out on the lake or you’re out on the trails, you’re getting all three.”
One local favorite way to beat the heat, Fieldale Pools, chose not to open for the 2020 season. The Fieldale Heritage Board cited the fine points and demands of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase Three restrictions on public pools as the reason for the decision.
Several other pools in the area are still open, many requiring seasonal memberships or day passes. Swimming areas operating during the pandemic include the pools at DeHart Park in Stuart, Martinsville-Henry County YMCA and Chatmoss Country Club in Axton.
Daniel Reynolds, recreation programmer at Henry County Parks and Recreation, said he’s noticed a greater number of people outdoors this summer compared to years past.
“Families are taking advantage of our parks and shelters. We are noticing quite a few families under the shelters throughout the day to have lunch,” Reynolds said. “I think families are looking for some way to get out of the house, but not expose themselves to large groups of people or take any unnecessary risks.”
Activities that Reynolds observed gaining traction in the area were biking, hiking and walking at local parks.
“We have several trails in the county where someone can go at their convenience. The Dick and Willie Passage and Jack Dalton Park are great trails that are paved, so someone could walk and ride a bike. The track at Drewry Mason Elementary School provides a flat, paved track someone could use. The Fieldale trail is a gravel trail that runs along the river for two and a half miles and the trees provide great shade,” Reynolds said. “If you are looking for a tougher challenge, someone could go to Gravely Park out in Ridgeway, Doe Run Park in Martinsville, Jaycee Park in Collinsville or Lauren Mountain Trail in Bassett – these trails do include some steep inclines and are not paved.”
Reynolds further noted that Mountain Laurel trails, located in the Horsepasture area, provides one of the best mountain biking trails in the state of Virginia.
Other fun family outdoor activities in the area include attending a Martinsville Mustangs game at Hooker Field, golfing at local courses, geocaching using area coordinates and fishing, kayaking and canoeing in local rivers, lakes and ponds.
“Movie in the Park at Jack Dalton Park is a great way for families to get outside and spend some time together. Our next movie will be August 21, where we are showing ‘Dolittle’ and the movie will begin around 8:45 p.m.,” Reynolds said. “We are asking that if you come, your family can sit together but try to stay six feet away from anyone not in your household.”
For a summertime filled with fun, heading into the great outdoors often beats simply sitting indoors.
“Going outdoors will provide some form of exercise while you are out there. One of the best things about getting outside is getting away from the screen and getting some sun and some fresh air,” Reynolds said. “Going outside can help with anxiety, can help the way you feel about yourself and can improve your focus.”
Patrick County residents Tim Collins, a father of five, and Caitlyn Conner, a mother of three, both gravitated toward water activities to keep their children cool and active under the summer sun.
Conner rented a water slide from a local company, which provided hours of entertainment for her three young boys and their friends.
Collins took his kids on a nature adventure to a favorite natural swimming hole, where they enjoyed the brisk water.
Collins also got creative with his children. Together, they made a mudman – which is like a snowman, but made of mud – and the additional explorer was very good at social distancing.
“The hot weather doesn’t mean you can’t make a friend,” Collins said.
Cristen Anderson, a mother of two, also went with the water route for several activities, including the Chatmoss pool, water gun fights, setting up sprinklers, taking trips to the lake at Fairystone State Park and enjoying days at the Splash Pad in nearby Eden, North Carolina.
Anderson also revealed another summer must-have to keep kids cool.
“Popsicles – and a lot of them,” she said.
