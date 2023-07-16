As grocery stores suffer regular product and labor shortages, and customers watch prices continue to go up, the local farmers market has become more popular than ever.

Several hundred people were out early Saturday at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market at 65 West Main St.

“I wish you had come earlier to get pictures,” said Marcus Gravely with Martin’s Ponderosa Farm. “When we opened up everything was full, but now it’s almost gone.”

And the Martinsville Farmers Market had barely been open an hour.

“Over 2,200 people have already visited the market this season,” said Martinsville Chamber President Brenell Thomas to council members last week. “Over 400 came this past Saturday.”

Councilwoman Kathy Lawson said she has heard people complain that if you didn’t get to the market before 10 a.m., there was hardly anything left to buy.

The Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon, or until everything is sold. After Sept. 27 the market will continue operating on Saturdays through Nov. 18.

Empty tomato boxes occupied the backend of a truck next to an almost empty produce stand Saturday morning while people anxiously looked among the produce items left. Others were making their way with bags in hand toward the parking lot.

Thomas said the market has 29 vendors this season and eight of them are new this year.

WJP Farm in Henry came on Saturday with pickling cucumbers, squash, zucchini, green bell peppers, tomatoes, cantaloupe and watermelons and sales were brisk.

“There will be a variety of vendors and farmers at the market this Saturday and this season with a variety of jams, jellies, apple butter, nut butters, homemade breads, sweet breads, sweet rolls, cakes, pies, muffins, specialty coffee, homemade candy, fresh eggs, spices, fresh cut flowers, plants starts, herbs, vegetable plants, a variety of meats, cupcakes, cookies, edible flowers, lavender lemonade, craft, fresh produce and more,” an Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market notice stated.

In addition to Martin’s Ponderosa Farm and WJP Farm, other vendors seen this past Saturday included Athey Family Farms, Wade Farms, Henry’s Fresh Roast, Laurel Ridge Farms, QT Cupcakes, Piedmont Farmacy, Sundancers Farm, Nana’s Special Treats & More, MJ Farm, Naked Farms, Tara’s Nut Butter, Kettle Hollow Farms, Mee Maws Farm, Deep Creek Farms, Calcutt’s Produce, K&W Produce, Abundant Harvest, Trent’s Farm, and Three Hearts Homestead.

The Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness sponsors the SNAP/EBT program at the Martinsville Farmers Market, allowing the farmers to participate in Virginia Fresh Match, a statewide matching program for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shoppers.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a food insecurity grant funds the Virginia Fresh Match program, doubling the value of federal nutrition benefits like SNAP.

The number of farmers markets in Virginia is growing, with more than 250 locations selling everything from peas to peaches and over half of them, like the Martinsville Farmers Market, participate in the statewide network to help farmers markets serve low-income shoppers, according to Virginia Fresh Match.