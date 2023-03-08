The 2023 Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show opened the doors to the public on Wednesday — and people spilled in.

A line formed at the door to get in at 4 p.m. and people rushed in quickly. This is the first Fast Track since 2020 when COVID prevented the large scale event from being held for two years.

The last time Shelby Boyd came to the trade show was in 2019, and her and her favorite booths, she said, are the ones where she can do activities.

“There’s a whole lot going on,” Shelby Boyd said. “There’s a lot of local businesses that I wasn’t really aware of, a lot of seems like community supportive type stuff.”

Boyd said the event is important to allow for “the opportunity to link people to the community resources and let them know what’s available,” as well as networking.

“It’s going fantastic,” said Dawn Reed. She was present as a vendor but also got the chance to walk around and see booths as well. Her booth was Reed Electrical Solutions and her favorite booth to visit was The Mover Store, she said.

The trade show “is instrumental for us to communicate to people in the community that we’re here, especially to people that don’t use social media,” Reed said.

“I think it’s been really cool,” Hayden Cran said. “And a really good connecting group.” He is a pastor and said it was a great way to get out and the community and just meet some people.

He added that The Mower Store was his favorite booth and that the event is important to have because “a lot of time business owners are behind the scenes” and this lets them connect with the community that they service.

“Everything’s been going really well,” said Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci. “We’ve been really pleased with the turnout since this is the first one since before COVID.”

“They’ve been very smooth for the most part and just we’ve had really good reports as far as interactions and attendees enjoying,” Keller-Bonacci said.