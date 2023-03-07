Businesses from all over Martinsville, Henry County, and even Danville and Greensboro, set up booths on Monday for the 2023 Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show.

Fast Track will let the public experience “various businesses from different sectors” such as service, government, health care and more, Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd said.

“They’ll be able to see what they offer. It’s a fabulous experience for people to come and see what Martinsville and Henry County and even … Danville and Greensboro” businesses do and sell, Shepherd added.

“You don’t have to leave the borders of Martinsville and Henry County; you can find things right here, and this is a great opportunity to see that,” Shepherd said.

This will be the first Trade Show since 2020, thanks to the pandemic shutdown. And it was held just in the nick of time, too — Virginia’s state of emergency due to the pandemic was declared just a week after the 2020 Trade Show.

Booths range from simple designs with just informational signage and a table to more complex. The Berry Elliot REALTORS booth is decorated like a living room, and the Martinsville Speedway booth features a Ridgeway Clock.

The Bee City booth has plants, a bee-themed barn quilt and more bee-themed items.

ValleyStar Credit Union Business Development Manager Rachael Williams said Fast Track is a “good opportunity to network, build community, get to know each other … and also build relations.”

The business has participated in years past and Williams said “it feels exciting” and “good to be doing community events again.”

ValleyStar Credit Union Digital Marketing Specialist Elizabeth Bailey said “it gives the credit union a face.”

“We just want to educate the community about our rehab program, because that’s what we’re known for,” Rebecca Motley of Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center said. “And, of course, good networking means extra coverage in the community.”

“We just want the community to know all about Stanleytown Health and Rehab and our products and services and that we’re here for them,” Motley added.

Dillon Brown of the US Army Corp of Engineers – Philpott Lake said they participate to “interact with the community” and “show them our support because we feel their support.”

“Our main objective when we set up is to promote water safety,” Brown said. The booth features a water safety billboard and life jackets on display. It also showcases “interpretive outreach” programs they bring to schools, churches, and other groups by displaying items such as animal furs and skulls.

“We’re all pretty excited,” Brown added.

“It’s an amazing showcase of our community talent and what’s available here,” Carter Bank & Trust Lending Officer Beverly Pitzer Lyle said. “There’s so much here and I feel like we’re growing and connecting. It’s good to just literally see and connect with people.”

“Another reason that we participate is because Carter Bank & Trust—this is our corporate headquarters,” Carter Bank & Trust Marketing Officer Donna Flora said. “And we’ve been a proud supporter of the Chamber of Commerce and we are one of their Champion Sponsors as well.”

“And it lets that community know that we have all these small businesses, larger businesses, services, as well as entertainment,” Flora said. “Everything that’s helping our community to grow economically and to be a good place to live.”

Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said cybersecurity students from the Career Academy will man the HCPS booth and talk to people about cybersecurity and how to avoid problems such as internet scams and phishing.

The booth for HCPS is extra large and features a black background with a technology inspired design in the HCPS blue that incorporates the logo. It also has a large light up “HCPS” sign in the front.

“It’s a great way for us to engage with our community and to make sure they know about the awesome things that our kids get to experience,” Hatchett added.

“It brings a lot of awareness to what we have here and the resources we have here in Martinsville and Henry County,” Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci said.

The event will open tonight by invitation only for its VIP Business Night from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday will open to the public from 4-8 p.m. at the Commonwealth Center (the Clocktower) at 300 Franklin St.

Admission on Wednesday is $2 or two nonperishable food items and children 6 and under get in free. There will be 135 booths in total.