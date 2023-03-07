Booths at the 2023 Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track offer an array of experiences.

The first night of the signature Chamber event was entry by ticket only; tickets were distributed to Chamber members. At Commonwealth Center (the Clocktower) at 300 Franklin St., guests spent the early evening at an exclusive experience with area businesses, with food and drinks served.

Paul Ashbrook of Ashbrook Audiology handed out goodie bags and information: “Just letting folks now we’ve been here 20 years, and you don’t get to be that long without doing something right,” he said.

Fast Track “supports the community,” Ashbrook added. “We need to know all the things that the community does have to offer, and it’s a lot of stuff. I just like being a part of that and participating in this. Some folks we don’t even see until we come to these events.”

The Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County had a table offering visitors sweet treats and information on future fundraisers that will support area children.

“One, we like to advertise the different events and things that we have coming up,” Charity League President Kaitlin Martin said. “Two, we like to get our name out there. We are really passionate about helping the kids of Martinsville and Henry County … and sometimes we like to get the word out about the things that we do.”

Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) brought a selection of STEM activities that are used by students including a robot game, a 3D printer and a laser engraver. The booth offered a keychain that students made with the laser engraver, T-shirt prizes for winning games, cups and pens.

“This is an event for the community, and unless you’re a parent in the school or unless you follow us on social media you don’t necessarily know what’s going on in your local public schools,” MCPS Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietala said.

“This is a great way for us to showcase just some of the things that we’re doing to help prepare the students who walk through our doors to go into college and careers once they graduate,” Hietala added.

The 3D Shop’s booth featured two live showings of the 3D printing process on two different types of printers. The booth raffled off a 3D printer and had an interactive spin-to-win wheel with different prizes for visitors to win such as 3D printed toothpaste tube squeezers and coupons for services.

The 3D Shop Owner Duncan Monroe said the business is participating in the event to “get the word out about what we can provide for the community.”

“We’re here to show people that 3D printing can save money and offer pretty complex solutions but first people need to be aware about it and learn about it,” Monroe said. “That’s our goal.”

Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge’s booth was centered around an oversized inflatable duck, representative of the start of the season for the Duck Race which is a fundraising event the organization holds each year.

The booth handed out highlighters, pens and information about programs that the club offers.

“We are happy to be able to come to the Trade Show this year because it’s a great way to network and it’s also a good time for our teens,” Executive Director Joanie Petty said. The Keystone Club members will be running the booth both days at Fast Track.

Other booth exhibitors are American National Bank & Trust, Ashbrook Audiology & Hearing Aid Centers, Autos by Nelson, B99.9, Bankerslife, Bassett Office Supply, Bassett Physical Therapy, Bayberry Retirement Inn, Bee City, Berry Elliott Realtors, Cellular Sales – Verizon, Blue Ridge Bank, Blue Ridge Nursing Center, Carlisle School, City of Martinsville, Community Alternatives VA-SW, Debbie’s Staffing, Diversified Trust Company, Edwards Adult Day Center, Edwards Jones, Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market, Family Heritage Globe Life, Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Fidelity Bank, Friedrichs Family Eye Center, Georgia Pacific, Greg James Insurance, Guy M. Turner, Henry County, Henry County Public Schools, Jr’s Music Store, King’s Grant, Landmark Center, Lawless Welding & Fabrications Inc., LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Legacy Industries, Longwood SBDC, Martinsville Bulletin, Martinsville First Savings Bank, Martinsville Health & Rehab, Martinsville Mustangs, Spectrum Medical, Meeks Recycling & Salvage, LLC, Mehaffey Financial Bookkeeping & Tax, M-HC Coalition for Health & Wellness, M-HC Historical Society, MHPC Association of Realtors, Mulberry Creek, Patrick & Henry Community College, Philip Pigg & Associates, Piedmont Community Services, Piedmont Community Services – CRG, Piedmont Realty, Radial, Reed Electrical Solutions, Rives S Brown Realty, Sabin Law Office PC, Spencer Penn Centre, Sportlanes & Tin Pin, Stanleytown Health & Rehab, Stifel, Tekabyte, US Army Corp of Engineers—Philpott Lake, US Cellular, ValleyStar Credit Union, Virginia Career Works, Virginia Museum of Natural History, WAKG, West Piedmont Planning District Commission, Wild Magnolia and Woodmen Life.

Sponsorship Row features Axton Solar, Brand Builders, Carter Bank & Trust, Comcast Business, Eastman, Gateway Health, Martinsville Speedway, New College Institute, Sovah Health, The Eyesite and The Lester Group.

Corporate Sponsors are Ameristaff and Sarver Cleaning Services. The VIP Sponsor is SleepSafe Beds, the Site Sponsor is The Lester Group and the Wireless Sponsor is MinNet Solutions – City of Martinsville.

The same booths will be displayed for the public from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the same location. The entrance fee is $2 or a donation of two nonperishable food items.