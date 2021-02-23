February sets record for COVID-19 deaths in West Piedmont Health District

There were a record 2,723 cases in the district last month, and although the case count has slowed to its lowest point in months – there were 30 reported Tuesday – the death toll now has climbed to 220, with now 92 of those victims from Henry County and 50 from Martinsville

The 7-day average for deaths is up to 3.0, second only to the record 3.7 set on Sept. 20.

We know scant info about those eight deaths, but we can tell you that one of them was between the ages of 40 and 49 years old, only the eighth victim in that age bracket.

There was also a 15th victim between 50 and 59, but only 25 of the 220 have been younger than 60, and three of these were in their 70s and three more were at least 80.

Six of them were men and two women. Five were white, one was Black and one race was reported as “Other,” which means also not either Asian or Latino.

That’s now 113 victims older than 80, and most by far are white and male.

An automatic question relative to this surge is the impact of the three ongoing outbreaks at long-term-care facilities in Martinsville and Henry County.