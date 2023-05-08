A $1.5 million federal grant will for three years fund programs to help disadvantaged young high school dropouts prepare for better futures.

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board $1,500,000 for the West Piedmont YouthBuild program to serve disadvantaged, skill-deficient and dropout youth ages 16 to 24 in the counties of Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania and the cities of Danville and Martinsville.

West Piedmont YouthBuild specifically provides training and supportive services to help participants get dependable employment in construction or healthcare.

The training will take the two-pronged approach of traditional college training along with life skills, called "foundational training," geared toward earning a high school diploma or equivalency, along with "personal effectiveness of teamwork, leadership, and interpersonal skills, anger and anxiety management, social and emotional intelligence, and grit," according to a press release.

The educational training will be conducted by Patrick & Henry Community College through programs the college already offers.

"These are Fast Forward programs for us," said P&HCC Vice President, Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges: "short-term, non credit workforce training programs that lead to industry credentials." Each Fast Forward program lasts between about 10 to 16 weeks, meeting around two nights a week for three or four hours a night, she said.

Those programs grant National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core credentials, which are nationally recognized in the construction industry, she said.

That starts with the prerequisite Core Craft Skills, which focus on basic concepts such as safety, construction math, basic hand tools, power tools and employability skills, she said. Then the student would move on to classes on topics such as carpentry, plumbing, heavy equipment operator and electrical.

The other career pathway offered through this program is in healthcare, with Certified Nurse Aide training, which lasts for one semester, she said.

Stacey Wright is the Virginia Career Works West Piedmont Regional Adult Education Coordinator. Her office is in Rocky Mount and covers Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania.

Wright's organization will handle the Integrated Education and Training, referred to as "IET:" "We will be preparing these folks for their strengthening their academic skills, moving them toward high school credentials, work on work readiness, helping them to be successful employees," she said.

In contrast with the structured college classes, the offerings by West Piedmont will be individualized.

Students would attend between 4 to 6 hours a day, for as long as they need, for up to 1 year, also at P&HCC. Teachers would help in individual programs "to strengthen academic skills" and work on some computer programs.

The first students should begin taking the programs in mid-October, the women estimated.

"If we can begin before then we will," said Wright, but "we need planning time for instructors and getting materials together."

YouthBuild also is "an exciting opportunity for employers to get some quality trained individuals in the industries that we need workers for in this area," Wright said.

The program "is really serving employers, as well as giving a leg up for some folks for training they may not have thought about -- and make a very good living with it."

"These are really great career opportunities for young people to get into and have a nice career pathway," said Hodges.

"We need to get more youth into those pathways," because about a third of that labor force is expected to age out within the next 10 years, Hodges said.

"An important component of the West Piedmont YouthBuild program is community service. In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, participants will help construct a house," a press release states.

The grant was a long time in coming; the women worked on the grant application for about a year, Wright said.

"It's so critical in our region," said Hodges. "We were just very, very excited" when they learned that they had won the grant.

"It's very fortunate" to get the grant as a first-time applicant, said Wright.

The strength of the application was that "it's very collaborative, everybody working together, pulling together, bringing all the resources together to make this happen," Hodges said.

Virginia Career Works West Piedmont CEO Tyler Freeland stated in the release: “This is a great day for our organization and the communities we serve. YouthBuild is the largest grant in the history of the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board. I thank God for granting us this chance to impact the many lives that need our help. I cannot thank our partners and our team enough for the tireless effort they put in that make days like this possible. This opportunity will transform lives in this area for years to come and this will be a springboard for more funding like this.”

This program is being launched from the Guided Career Exploration program funded by The Harvest Foundation. Enrollment will begin October 2023, the release states.