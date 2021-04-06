Federal program offering $50 discount on broadband internet for low-income residents

Low-income residents of the area could get help paying for internet service by the end of this month.

The temporary federal assistance — open to everyone across the nation — is part of a federal program designed to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic, a news release from the Virginia Legal Aid Society reported.

“The ability to find services, help and information, to apply for jobs and schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, and to take part in online school and college classes depends on having reliable internet connections," David Neumeyer, executive director of Virginia Legal Aid Society, said in the release. "For many low-income people those connections are unavailable or unaffordable; that is why Virginia Legal Aid Society is helping to publicize this financial help.”

Virginia Legal Aid Society is a nonprofit law firm that provides legal information, advice and representation in civil cases to underprivileged individuals and families. The region has its office in downtown Danville.

The benefit provides a monthly discount of up to $50 for most, but residents won't see the money directly. Instead the funds will be sent to the provider of the broadband internet service, the release explained. In turn, that provider will lower the monthly bill for those eligible.