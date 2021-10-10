FerraTex workers get unusual opportunity to see their product, also made by Applied Felts, in action

A man from Prism donned a white suit and heavy boots and climbed down a ladder into the hole, where he stood in murky brown water at least up to his knees – then crouched down into the pit to guide the white material into the pipe, once bracing himself low against the back of the pit to push in the white material with both feet.

Then a FerraTex worker in a yellow T-whirt and white hard hat operated the apparatus, which unrolled the long bluish length of piping into the white balloon-like guide, down into the hole.

Another man climbed onto a ledge to pour mineral oil between the blue piping material and the white outer layer. As the bluish line went down through the white guide, the man would occasionally spray it with mineral oil from a bottle.

As the CIPP was guided into the pipe, other men were behind the building helping in the area where the pipe drained onto the hillside.

Once the bluish layer was in place, a boiler housed in another truck heated it to fit and then cure in place.

Prillaman said the project falls under Prillaman & Pace’s Underground Utility division. “A lot of people don’t know about the underground department of Prillaman & Pace,” he said. “The underground department is our backbone.