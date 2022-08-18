Ferrum man dies in Patrick County crash

A Ferrum man died in a single vehicle crash in Patrick County Wednesday night.
Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum, was the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox traveling west on U.S. Route 40, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, a Virginia State Police release stated. The release did not make clear which direction the vehicle was headed.
Strong was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, the release said. There was no information regarding any passengers in the vehicle.
The release stated the crash remains under investigation.