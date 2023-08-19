With plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, this year's Smith River Fest at the Smith River Sports Complex on Irisburg Road in Axton was attended by thousands of people.

The day began with the increasingly popular Helgramite Hustle registration at 9 a.m. Music began swirling through the air around 9:30 a.m. as booth operators set up shop for the day.

At 10 a.m. the gates were opened to the public and the festivities began with fly casting, a mobile bike barn, kids cycle station, a rock wall and bounce houses, a water gun battle, animals from Infinity Acres, and a demo pool.

A free Yoga by the River event took place at 10 a.m. and tubers put-in for a 30-minute lazy float down the Smith River.

At 11 a.m. contestants participated in the popular Helgramite Hustle Mud Run while other festival goers headed for the beer garden. A Mini Mud Run was held for the kids at noon.

Joseph Young held a magic show on the grounds at 12:15 p.m. followed by the River Race that got underway at 1:30 p.m.

The League of Ordinary Gentlemen provided this year's entertainment as the celebration continued into the afternoon with a group gathered for the Trailside Bike Repair Clinic.

River racers began arriving at the finish line between 2-3 p.m. and the awards ceremony for the Mud Run and River Race was held at 3:30 p.m.

By 4 p.m. the tents and booths were coming down and demonstrators were packing up while festival goers made their way to the parking lot.

Saturday's event was the 15th annual Smith River Fest organized by Henry County Parks and Recreation, Visit Martinsville, Monogram Foods, Eden River Basin Association, and the local YMCA.