Fieldale man guilty of abuse and neglect, now facing charges of propositioning 12-year-old girl for sex

A Fieldale man has been sentenced for his part in the death of Christina Draper, and a Fieldale woman is scheduled to have her trial on the matter set in March.

James Anthony Martin, 21, and Rhonda Draper Holland Martin, of 87 Chadmore Drive in Fieldale, were indicted by a grand jury in the November 2021 term on a charge of abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult resulting in the death of Christina Draper.

James Martin was sentenced to 12 months for an amended charge of abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Rhonda Martin was appointed counsel in December 2021, and a court date to have a trial date set has been continued five times. She is scheduled to appear in Henry County Circuit Court on March 27.

James Martin will be back in court on Jan. 23 to have a court date set on three counts of proposing sex by computer to a person under the age of 15. He was arrested on those charges on July 6.

According to records on file with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, on July 6, Henry County Investigator E. D. Monroe wrote in a criminal complaint that he spoke with a girl who showed him numerous Facebook messages between June 23 and June 26 that were sexual in nature.

"On June 23, Martin stated he was doing things Turner should be doing for him," Monroe wrote. "On the same day he stated it would be a 'party' when he rocks her world."

Monroe wrote that Martin also implied in those messages that he wanted the girl to send pictures of herself to him that proved she was sexually aroused.

Martin told Monroe that he knew the girl was 12 years old and admitted he was referring to pleasuring himself and to proposing to the girl that she pleasure him, Monroe wrote in the complaint.

"He stated rocking her would refer to sex, proposing the two have sex," Monroe wrote. "The two references to 'proof' are propositions of each exposing themselves to one another."

Monroe concluded his complaint by noting that electronic communications devices were used to facilitate the conversation.