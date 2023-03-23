Around 10 minutes after midnight Thursday a fire completely destroyed a singlewide trailer at 102 Chadmore Drive.

The mobile home was vacant and the owners have not yet been found or contacted, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief Todd Norman said on Thursday morning. Henry County GIS shows the property to be owned by Dan Schelling.

The mobile home was situated between two houses but further back from the street and since it was vacant, there were no injuries, Norman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Norman added.

Responders included the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Department of Public Safety.