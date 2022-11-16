Fieldale Recreation Center gets $1 million for renovations

The Fieldale Heritage Revitalization Project was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Virginia on Wednesday.

The ongoing project to bring the Fieldale Recreation Center back to life has received funding from the Appalachian Regional Funding Commission and The Harvest Foundation in the past, but in March the Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the filing of an application for $1 million to be used to fund the project expected to cost $1.5 million.

“Community Development Block Grants continue to be an invaluable resource for Virginia communities, offering targeted support to community-identified needs and fostering support for our most vulnerable Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press release. “With these grants, we can make important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation and economic development that will build stronger communities for all across the Commonwealth.”

The grant to Fieldale was part of $11.5 million in grants announced by Youngkin that will go to fund 10 projects across the state.

The Fieldale Heritage Revitalization Project is described in the list of awardees as a means to “rehabilitate an underutilized historic building in Henry County into a community center that will serve an area wherein 58% of residents classify as low- to moderate-income persons. The community service facility will offer programming and services to help families through outdoor recreation, swimming lessons, gym facilities, senior programming and internet access and it will be the only such facility in Henry County.”

The federally funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development since 1982 and annually receives approximately $19 million to distribute to small cities, counties and towns. Most CDBG grants are awarded through a competitive process, the release stated.

“While each of the 10 awarded projects support vastly different community goals, they all foster strong local partnerships and will help build a stronger Virginia economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release. “The CDBG program offers the flexibility needed to accommodate the unique needs of the community, while working towards a stronger, more cohesive Commonwealth.”