Fieldale researcher, promoter Bea Bullard dead at 93

The champion of Fieldale is being remembered for her dedication to researching that community’s history and to reviving its spirit.
Bea Bullard’s years from her birth in 1928 to her death at home on Friday were spent in the village that was founded in 1919 when Marshall Field built a textile mill there.
She threw herself into researching Fieldale’s history and promoting the community after she retired from the Fieldale post office in 1991.
Retired Bassett Historical Center Director Pat Ross would see Bullard when she would come into the center to do research. “She loved Fieldale. She loved her community, and she promoted it,” Ross said.
“She promoted the businesses, she promoted the people, and she promoted the history of Fieldale … and she knew how to do it.”
Bullard and fellow post office clerk Kitty Baugus struck up a friendship that lasted for the rest of their lives.
In fact, going out to lunch with Baugus was the last thing Bullard did. When the friends returned to Bullard’s house, Bullard collapsed, Baugus said.
Bullard’s daughter-in-law, Donna Bullard, described her last day on her Facebook post announcing her passing: “She got up and got ready for her big day. She was going to eat with her best friend Kitty. She worked on and finished her puzzle, she opened her blinds, she ate a cookie for breakfast. She left to go eat with her friend, she loved doing that. She never made it back to her chair. She was gone in 10 hours.”
“She was just phenomenally smart,” Baugus said. “She could have been postmaster – she scored higher on the test – but she was content to be the clerk.”
Baugus said her friend took advantage of the time after her retirement to research and work on projects. “She went to the courthouse, libraries, researched on her own through the computer. She was even in contact with some of the Waller family,” the first European settlers of the area know known as Fieldale.
In 2002 Bullard wrote and published “Fieldale History: From Waller’s Ford to Fieldale.”
The year after her book was published, the textile mill closed. Most of the businesses in the town soon followed the same fate, and much of the population scattered.
Bullard went into motion to bring those people back and preserve the personality of the community. She was a key force behind establishing the Fieldale Heritage Festival Committee and then the Fieldale Heritage Festival in 2007.
Her efforts also resulted in a historical marker honoring Col. George Waller, the original European settler of present-day Fieldale, in 2007. She was largely responsible for the designation of the Fieldale Historical District, and she led efforts to save a section of the iconic Iron Bridge, which has been a symbol of Fieldale.
“She was instrumental in organizing the Fieldale Heritage Festival” with Doug Stegall, said Andrew Kahle. Thanks in large part to her efforts, “we have had a massive success with the grants and the swimming pools in the last 5 or 6 years. She started that ball rolling years ago.”
Bullard knew how to get things done and get people moving, he said: “She was certainly feisty, for sure, and she did not suffer fools, not at all. She called me on more than one occasion and dressed me down more than once.
“She did not hold back to let you know what she thought. She did it gracefully, but very pointedly,” he said.
Bullard helped out in a lot of private ways most people never knew about, Baugus said, such as “giving money and care packages to the people that were less fortunate. Her family always supported her in that. They did a lot at Christmas.”
That and so much more were behind her being presented the Jack Dalton Community Service Award in 2013.
“Ms. Bullard loves her community,” Jim Adams, then the board chair, said in a county news release about the award. “She has worked hard to put Fieldale back on the map.”
Earlier this summer, she contacted the other Fieldale volunteers to arrange getting her “historical documents, paperwork, research she had done stored safely in the senior room” of the Fieldale Recreation Center, Kahle said.
“She knew her time was short. That was her last outreach to us, to reach out and get everything in our possession,” he said.
Bullard and her husband of 49 years, the late Earl Bullard, had two daughters, Meryl Bullard, Cheryl Kellogg and Keith Bullard, and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fieldale Baptist Church, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at noon at Roselawn.
