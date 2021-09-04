Fieldale researcher, promoter Bea Bullard dead at 93

Bullard knew how to get things done and get people moving, he said: “She was certainly feisty, for sure, and she did not suffer fools, not at all. She called me on more than one occasion and dressed me down more than once.

“She did not hold back to let you know what she thought. She did it gracefully, but very pointedly,” he said.

Bullard helped out in a lot of private ways most people never knew about, Baugus said, such as “giving money and care packages to the people that were less fortunate. Her family always supported her in that. They did a lot at Christmas.”

That and so much more were behind her being presented the Jack Dalton Community Service Award in 2013.

“Ms. Bullard loves her community,” Jim Adams, then the board chair, said in a county news release about the award. “She has worked hard to put Fieldale back on the map.”

Earlier this summer, she contacted the other Fieldale volunteers to arrange getting her “historical documents, paperwork, research she had done stored safely in the senior room” of the Fieldale Recreation Center, Kahle said.

“She knew her time was short. That was her last outreach to us, to reach out and get everything in our possession,” he said.