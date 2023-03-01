You can doodle to your heart’s content on your bedroom wall in this apartment complex.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house were held Tuesday at Fieldale School Apartments at 100 Marshall Way. The former school now is home to 23 apartments which retain many of the characteristics of their previous uses — including chalkboards from old classrooms.

The apartments are in the former Fieldale Elementary School, which closed in 2004 when there was a consolidation by Henry County Public Schools.

There are four two-bedroom units at $1,150 a month, two one-bedrooms with a loft at $1,150 a month and seventeen one-bedroom apartments at $895 a month. The apartments are owned and were renovated by JRS Realty Partners and are being leased and managed through Hometown Holdings, both out of Roanoke.

Each apartment in unique and features elements of refurbished history from the old school building such as chalkboards, lockers in the hallways and murals. Each apartment has keypad door locks, tall ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, storm windows, central heat and air, independent thermostat and individual electricity meters.

Bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans, bathrooms have ceramic slate floor tile and rainhead showers and kitchens have quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, microwave, dishwasher, glass stovetop, dual element oven, undercounter lighting, blown glass pendant lights and soft-close cabinets.

Residents will have free parking, multiple entry points, security cameras for safety inside and outside the building, priority use of an auditorium space and a first-year complementary membership to the Fieldale Community Center pools with a discounted rate after the first year.

Since the renovation was done with the intention to preserve as much history as possible, each unit is unique in size and layout, JRS Realty Partner John Garland said.

This project is one of the four current housing projects in Martinsville and Henry County by JRS Realty Partners. The other projects are set to be completed over the next few years and include the School Drive Apartments in the old John Redd Smith School, the Fayette Street Lofts that was formerly a grocery and furniture store and One Ellsworth in the former BB&T building.

“Please know that John [Garland] and I are not just community developers, we’re you neighbors,” said Jim Cherney of JRS Realty Partners. “We build not only opportunities … But we’re big on building relationships.”

All of these projects make up the Martinsville-Henry Historic Collective and are designed to preserve the history of the properties, aid local economic development and deliver quality living spaces, Cherney said.

“There’s few things more important to me than what we’ve been able to do here,” said Garland. “That’s to be able to take a building that’s been serving the community for many, many years, its fallen into disrepair, and to be able to bring it back to life again.”

“Martinsville and Henry County is in the midst of economic renaissance,” Henry County Board of Supervisors Horsepasture District Representative Debra Buchanan said. “I could not be any more thrilled with this effort and I look forward to the continuing partnership as we push this community forward.”

Speakers such as Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Heath, former Fieldale Elementary School Principal Aubrey Price and Fieldale Heritage Inc. President Andrew Kahle also spoke at the ribbon cutting of the Fieldale School Apartments held on Tuesday.

For more information visit hisoritccollective.com or call 540-777-3711 at Ext. 122 for Mallory Hughes or Ext. 109 for Jessie Weber.