Fight at the Doghouse: Martinsville police and county and city school systems investigating a Wednesday-night melee

A fight involving multiple people after a basketball game in Martinsville Wednesday night is under investigation.

"There was a fight after the basketball game last night," confirmed Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher Thursday morning. "All of the parties involved are juvenile females. We had one parent to file a report which we will be following up on with juvenile court services, but because of their ages, there is limited information I can give."

A police report is written by the responding officer and typically provides the investigating officers information about the incident from eyewitnesses and can be used by the court staff, should criminal charges occur.

Several people who said they attended a basketball game between Martinsville and Magna Vista high schools at the Martinsville Middle School gymnasium, commonly referred to as the "Doghouse," on Cleveland Avenue became aware of a disturbance that resulted in the game being stopped and declared over by game officials.

Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper wasn't at the game, but saw what happened on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network website.

"The Martinsville boys were playing Magna Vista," Cooper said. "There was a small scuffle that started between the players, and fans came down from the stands and escalated it."

Cooper recalled a similar incident that occurred on the same court between Martinsville and Tunstall high schools.

"It looked like no players were ejected, but they called the game early," Cooper said. "This is actually the second time in three games Martinsville has had to call early. Last week there was a fight in the stands between fans, and the referees ended the game because of it. This is also the third game in two years that it's happened."

"The incident is under investigation by both school divisions," said Callie Hietala, Martinsville City Public Schools communications and community outreach coordinator. "We have no further comment at this time."

Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett confirmed that the Henry County School System was also looking into the matter.

"Henry County Public Schools administrative team is working to investigate the events of last evening at this time," Hatchett wrote by email on Thursday. "As with any incident, our safety team will debrief following the investigation to determine whether adjustments to safety procedures need to be made for the future."