Financial concerns aired during audit presentation to Henry County Board of Supervisors

The firm that just completed Henry County's audit has expressed concerns that several issues of non-compliance were discovered in this year's audit.

Kim Jackson with the firm of Creedle, Jones and Alga P.C., told the Henry County Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting on Tuesday that the Commissioner of Revenue's Office had failed to submit the necessary paperwork to the state in order to claim mobile home titling tax money due the County.

"None of the funds have been received from the state," said Jackson.

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan asked how much money could be expected from the tax and after conferring the administration estimated the amount to be between $100,000 and $200,000 a year.

Jackson then turned to the Treasurer's Office where she said her firm discovered the office failed to make bank reconciliations in a timely manner, often leaving the general ledger inaccurate and dated.

"There were numerous instances where things were not done timely," Jackson said. "Sometimes they didn't reconcile, but the Treasurer signed off anyway."

No one from either office was present when the audit was presented, so Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr suggested the Board "ask the Commissioner and Treasurer to bring us their thoughts."

"There is no misappropriation of funds," said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

"If it's neglect, then we've got to address it," said Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant. "There's no excuse for it to happen."

Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard asked Jackson if she knew what caused the non-compliance.

"Probably a lack of training or a lack of staff," said Jackson.

In general, the Board was told, the unassigned fund balance grew by $700,000 this year to $32 million and the County had $67 million in the bank, counting funds that have already been committed.

The Board unanimously approved the budget.

In other matters:

The Board approved a resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of the ANCHOR Commission. ANCHOR Executive Director Ricky Walker accepted the resolution. ANCHOR provides care and treatment for youth and their families under the direction of the court.

Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Heath told the Board that 15 restaurants participated in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 when 469 out of 600 tickets were redeemed for a value of $6,228. Heath said Jerry's Pizza turned in the most tickets, with Pacific Bay and Captain Tom's close behind. There were 136 people who spent over the $10 value for a total of $1,538.

Julia Hammond and Heidi Hertz with O'Conner Public Strategies were introduced as the lobbyists for Henry County for the upcoming year in Richmond. Described as "boots on the ground," the two women will be responsible for ensuring that the interests of Henry County are heard in Richmond. "We are in the throes of preparation," said Hammond. "Given the political tightness in Richmond, we will watch that like a hawk." Hertz said they hoped to get the ball rolling with the new Mayo River State Park in Henry County. "It has been on hold a little bit and we want to try to get some of that solidified," said Hertz. "Throughout the session we will be updating Dale [Wagoner]."

The Board unanimously approved $1,491,500 received from the Harvest Foundation to be used for the County's universal broadband project. The funds will provide a match to other state and local funds already committed.

The Board approved unanimously a request to transfer $1,098,600 for the purchase of five school buses and two passenger vans and to increase the schools' fuel budget.

Kelly Koebel, senior assistant director of clinical services with Piedmont Community Services, talked about the new Drug Treatment Court. "The Adult Drug Court is a specialty docket that we have every other Friday," said Koebel. "The goal is to reduce drug use and associated criminal behavior." Koebel said there are 1,400 drug courts across the country and 50 of them are in Virginia. She said statistics show drug courts reduce crime by an average of 8 to 26 percentage points.

The Board set Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. to hold their annual organization meeting and elect a chairman and vice-chairman for the new year.

The Sheriff's Office reported 73 incidents for November and cleared 27 of them. There was one homicide, one rape, one robbery, two aggravated assaults, eight simple assaults, five burglaries, 48 larcenies and seven vehicle thefts. The average daily jail population for the month was 251, and the 911 Communications Center dispatched 2,771 calls.

The Treasurer's Office reported 93% of personal property taxes have been collected as of Nov. 30 and 95% of real estate taxes have been collected. The contracted collection firm for the County has collected $624,685 since Jan. 1.

Deputy County Administrator J.R. Powell told the Board that this year the employees of Henry County collected money to provide 100 wrapped presents and $1,075 in groceries to families in need. Said Powell: "A group of employees and Santa himself delivered the presents."

Wagoner provided a "2022 Year in Review" presentation noting the accomplishments by the County during the year. "We never failed in serving our citizens," said Wagoner.

The board voted to provide a $1,000 one-time stipend to all full-time County employees and a prorated stipend to part-time employees based on the number of hours that they work. Wagoner said the stipend would be funded by vacancy savings in salaries from 17 unfilled positions and revenue growth. The total cost of the stipend to the County is $435,000, said Wagoner.

The Board conducted a public hearing and then adopted an electrical fee schedule for solar building permits.

The Board conducted a public hearing and then denied a request to rezone approximately two acres of the Blackberry District from residential to commercial.

The Board appointed Curtis Millner to the Public Service Authority Board of Directors for a 4-year term and reappointed Stuart Bowman.