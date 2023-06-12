Patrick County High School (PCHS) was recognized for its financial literacy certification assessment and awarded a CTE grant.

Working In Support of Education (W!se) is an educational non-profit that provides financial education, college and career readiness programs and services to students, educators and at-risk adults, according to its website.

W!se offers financial literacy programs that include standardized assessments and financial literacy certifications. PCHS is one of the schools that utilizes the organization’s programing.

W!se provides professional development and instructional resources to teachers including a webinar and a detailed curriculum that supports instruction in all schools that participate in the program.

The goal of the program is to help students graduate as financially capable as possible through a course on personal finance taught at the schools followed by a standardized financial literacy certification test.

At the Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) June board meeting, PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood announced that PCHS was chosen by W!se as one of the 100 best W!se High Schools for its financial literary assessment.

This is a list of recognize the top 100 performing high schools in W!se’s national network that are showcasing excellence in financial education.

Students who go through the program are awarded a credential certificate that shows colleges and employers that they have financial knowledge and skills and they are given the knowledge of how to better manage their money.

“So, congratulations to the teachers at the high school who teach that for us,” Wood said.

Also at the board meeting, Wood announced that PCHS was awarded a CTE grant that will go towards purchasing equipment in the new CTE marketplace, which will be located at the new school board administration office when it is completed. The marketplace will showcase work made by CTE students in store and allow customers to come and shop from the items available.

The upper floor of the new building, located at 132 N. Main St., will house the administration offices and the lower level is designated for the marketplace. The upper level is estimated to be finished ahead of schedule in July and the lower level will be finished after that.

“One of the people who read the grant said it’s the sweetest little grant proposal they’ve ever read and they can’t wait to visit,” Wood said. “So, we’re excited to have our little county store CTE marketplace for our students to showcase what they’re doing.”