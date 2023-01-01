Fincher named new chief

Deputy Chief Rob Fincher has been appointed to serve as Martinsville’s new Chief of Police effective today.

With the retirement of Eddie Cassady at the end of the year, Fincher, who has served as a police officer for Martinsville for over 28 years, will become head of the department.

“I was hired by [Chief] Terry Roop and I’ve worked under Dave Edwards, Mike Rogers, Sean Dunn and Eddie and I’ve learned from each one of them,” Fincher said.

“We were fortunate in that we had a well-equipped employee who had spent considerable time in police administration and also had spent time serving as Deputy Chief,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “A panel interviewed Rob and the unanimous consensus was that he’s qualified and ready to step up to the next level. Rob is well liked and respected, and I think will do an outstanding job as Martinsville’s next police chief.”

Fincher is a graduate of Martinsville High School. He is a graduate of New River Criminal Justice Academy and has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Averett University, 1995, and a master’s degree in human services and executive leadership from Liberty University, 2010.

He said he doesn’t foresee any significant changes within the department, but does plan to reemphasize some efforts already being utilized.

“I’m a very strong proponent of community policing,” said Fincher. “Through my career I’ve learned that the best way for us to do our job and make the community safe is to involve the community. Especially within these last few years we’ve all seen that the public wants to have a say in how they’re being policed, but not only that they want to be partners with the police and so that way we can all work together.”

Fincher said he plans to implement a trust-building campaign that includes 18 key policies and practices from increasing transparency and accountability of police use of force and bias-free policing to conducting regular and recurring surveys of the community to measure the level of trust in the police.

“Drugs are still one of the key driving forces in our community that’s affecting crime, and it’s a shame that it has such a hold on so many people in our community and unfortunately it’s getting worse in that drugs are becoming more readily available and cheaper to get,” Fincher said. “I don’t know of a family that hasn’t had the problems of addiction affecting them in some fashion with some member of their family.”

Two illegal drugs rise to the top of the problem in Martinsville: heroin and methamphetamines.

“The two are starting to go hand-in-hand. It used to be if a person wanted one they would avoid the other, but now it’s not like that,” said Fincher. “Heroin and fentanyl are both opioids and are so rough because they are so highly addictive, but also so dangerous. Just last week by the time I came in the office we had three overdoses that morning.”

The lives of all three people that overdosed that day were saved by officers and paramedics who responded in time.

“We had a search warrant by that afternoon to shut down the house and get to the drugs before it got into the hands of others,” Fincher said. “When we have a situation like that we need to act on it immediately, but at the same time we have to continue our investigations and going after the big dealers that are bringing the stuff in.”

Policing is evolving, even in Martinsville. Drug dogs cannot be untrained and with the legalization of marijuana, expensive animals were given early retirement, and officers must be trained to detect drivers under the influence of legal drugs as well as illegal drugs or alcohol.

“We’re getting more training on it because it’s such a different type of case. You would think they would be the same, but one is based on the breathalyzer and the other is based on impairment,” said Fincher. “Alcohol has a presumption level, but with drugs it has to be in their system and has to impair their ability to drive. It’s really complex.”

When it comes to crime, there is a constant that remains unchanged: The majority of criminal activity is either directly or indirectly related to illegal drugs.

“Drugs will take the best person in the world, and if they get addicted they will do things that they normally wouldn’t do. I’ve encountered people that were former preachers and school teachers that became addicted to drugs and it just completely ruined their lives,” Fincher said. “The evil of drug addiction has no prejudice or bias as to who they destroy. It’s all walks of life.”

Fincher said he considers it an honor to serve in law enforcement, and now as the new police chief of Martinsville.

“I love this community. Growing up I’ve lived in several different places and moved here in high school and didn’t understand what a jewel this community is and what the people are and then I moved away and did a few other things ... went to college, lived in Richmond for a little while and thought: ‘You know there is really something special about Martinsville,’” said Fincher. “So that’s why I chose to come back here and I’m hoping that I can help others to see what a gem we have here too.”