Fire and rescue respond to single vehicle crash near Fieldale
Fire and rescue respond to single vehicle crash near Fieldale

Wreck near Fieldale

Single vehicle involved in wreck near Fieldale.

 DANIEL TURNER/STAR NEWS

A single-vehicle wreck on the U.S. 58 bypass at the Fieldale exit resulted in a partial lane closure and unknown injuries.

Several fire-and-rescue trucks responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday when a black compact car left the roadway, ran over a stop sign and came to rest with the front of the vehicle in the median and the rear partially in the roadway.

The airbag on the driver’s side of the vehicle was deployed.

Virginia State Police were on the scene investigating the incident.

No other details were made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

