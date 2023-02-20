The Burger King in Collinsville was evacuated Sunday night after a fire broke out in the kitchen area.

The Collinsville and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the restaurant at 2679 Virginia Avenue around 9 p.m. when a 911 dispatcher reported receiving calls of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

Everyone had evacuated the restaurant by the time firefighters arrived and Appalachian Power responded and disconnected the electricity to the building.

The fire was located in the kitchen area and several of the firefighters on the scene indicated the fire appeared to be grease-related at one of the grill hoods.

The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived.

No information was provided as to an estimate of the amount of damage.