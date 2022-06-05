Fire claims home on Virginia Street

A Martinsville home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, but officials say no one was injured in the blaze.

Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to a call at 10:20 a.m. and found a fully involved fire at 410 Virginia St. Virginia Street is a 2-block-long street off Starling Avenue, between Forest and Hairston streets.

A neighbor watching from across the street told the Bulletin that she thought one person was staying at the house, but didn't think they were at home at the time of the fire.

Fire Marshall and Fire Chief Ted Anderson was out of town, but did check the computer-assisted dispatch notes and said there was no mention of any injuries and that the fire had been brought under control.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information System map, the house is owned by Esther C. Mason and Byron K. Clark Jr. of 1356 Kings Mill Road in Ridgeway, whose address is listed as in Ridgeway.

The assessed value of the house and land is listed at $17,700 and the house appeared to be a total loss. According to Henry County GIS, the houes was built in 1930 and bought in 2004 by Esther C. Mason and Byron K. Clark Jr.

Officers with the Martinsville Police Department were also on the scene and blocked the entrance to Virginia Street at the intersection with Princeton Street while firefighters battled the blaze.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

