A house fire has claimed the life of an Axton man and resulted in minor injuries to his son.

The Axton Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 216 Mars Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the home to be fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, said Henry County Assistant Fire Marshal Kiah Cooper.

First responders were told by family members who had made it out safely that one person remained inside. Due to the heavy fire and smoke, firefighters were forced to extinguish the flames before it was safe to enter the structure, Cooper said.

Once the flames were under control, firefighters went inside and searched the home, eventually finding the man deceased. One of the man’s sons suffered minor injuries while attempting to go back inside to help his father get out. Cooper said the son was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Cooper told the Bulletin Wednesday morning that the name of the victim had not been released pending confirmation of identity of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

Although Cooper said he was unsure how the fire started, it appeared to originate on an outside porch. He planned to return to the scene Wednesday and sift through the debris, hoping to find more definitive clues.

More than 50 people gathered nearby watching the house burn as firefighters battled the heavy fire and smoke. Cooper declared the home a total loss and said the family was being assisted by the American Red Cross.